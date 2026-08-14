France’s top court has blocked a bill that would have banned children under 15 from accessing social media, dealing a knock to President Emmanuel Macron, who had pushed for the law.

The Constitutional Council said the legislation would disproportionately infringe on the freedom of expression and communication of under-15s, while failing to provide sufficient safeguards for their privacy.

“The Council holds that the contested provisions, on the one hand, disproportionately infringe upon the freedom of expression and communication and, on the other, fail to provide the legal safeguards necessary to ensure the right to respect for private life,” it said.

Under the proposed law, children under 15 would have been prevented from creating social media accounts from September 1.

Existing accounts belonging to under-15s would have been deleted within four months of the law passing, while other accounts would have been subject to age-verification checks.

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