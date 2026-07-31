Giuseppe Baresi and Regina Baresi were both greats for Inter

Giuseppe and Franco Baresi were brothers, while Regina Baresi followed her father's footsteps to the blue half of Milan. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Franco Baresi, who has died this week, was a legendary footballer for Milan, but his lesser-known brother Giuseppe and niece Regina both had long careers across the city for Inter.

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Tributes are being paid on Friday to Baresi, who was announced to have passed aged 66, having undergone lung surgery last year. Having captained Milan and Italy, he was considered one of the best defenders of all time and won the 1982 World Cup with his country. He also led the team to the 1994 World Cup final. Baresi only ever played for Milan and frequently lined up against his brother Giuseppe, an Inter defender, in the city's derby. Inter said in a club statement: "Within that rivalry, the strongest bond was the one with Giuseppe Baresi. "Two brothers, two captains, who grew up together and later found themselves wearing opposite colours, yet remained united by a respect that was never in question. "For them, the derby was never just a match: it was a direct challenge, a responsibility, but also a balance to be protected." Both Baresi brothers retired in the 1990 sand the family legacy continued in the city through Regina, who scored more than 100 goals for Inter's women's team. Read also: Gianni Infantino dealt another blow as Asian Football Confederation rejects World Cup sell-off plan

Franco Baresi (second right) was last seen at the Milan Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Franco Baresi and Maura Lari share a toast to AC Milan. Picture: Alamy

Who was Franco Baresi, and who is his wife, Maura Lari? Franco Baresi, born in May, 1960, was a legendary footballer who played as a defender for Milan from 1977 to 1997 and for Italy from 1982 to 1994, winning 81 caps. Baresi was an unused squad member for the 1982 World Cup triumph and captained both his club and country in later years, winning three Champions Leagues in 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, and six Serie A titles. He met Maura Lari when she served him at a restaurant, and the pair got married in 1984, having their son Edoardo in 1991. They also adopted another son called Gianandrea, who is now 31.

Franco Baresi in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Giuseppe Baresi worked as a coach for Inter after retiring. Picture: Alamy

Who is Giuseppe Baresi? Giuseppe was born in 1958 and established himself in the Inter team before his younger brother burst onto the scene - but it was the younger Baresi who ultimately proved to be the more talented. The pair had a rivalry on the pitch, meeting 35 times opposite each other in the Milan derby, before Giuseppe left the Nerazzurri for Modena in 1992 and retired in 1994. Giuseppe was capped 18 times for Italy and was left out of the victorious 1982 squad, with his place going to his younger brother. “We tried to leave it outside the door. There was always the concern that neither of us would get injured,” Franco joked about frequently meeting his brother on the pitch. Giuseppe became a coach for Inter when he retired.

Regina Baresi with her uncle Franco. Picture: Alamy

Regina Elena Baresi playing for Inter in the Milan derby. Picture: Alamy