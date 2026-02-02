Frankie Dettori brought the curtain down his glittering career in the saddle by riding a double in Brazil on Sunday.

The 55-year-old confirmed last November that his time in the States would come to an end at the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar and he has since enjoyed a short spell in South America, riding winners in Argentina and Uruguay before concluding his retirement tour at Gavea racecourse in Rio de Janeiro.

The decorated Italian initially retired on Champions Day at Ascot on 2023, but while Champion Stakes success aboard the Amo Racing-owned King Of Steel was his last ride in Britain, he later reversed his decision to call it a day when announcing he would continue his career in America.

It did not take Dettori long to make his mark, first standing up in the stirrups and saluting the crowd after steering Speak Alpha to an emphatic success.

He later doubled up aboard Bet You Can at Grade One level in the Grande Premio Estado do Rio De Janeiro, the Brazilian 2000 Guineas and the first leg of Brazil's Triple Crown, giving him one last opportunity to perform his trademark flying dismount celebration.

In an earlier statement on Instagram, Dettori said: "Today I climb into the saddle for the last time, and it's hard to put into words what I'm feeling.

"Racing has been my life. I began riding in Italy as a 15-year-old boy nearly 40 years ago, and this sport has given me everything. It may not have been perfect at times, but I have loved every single moment. I've travelled the world, met incredible people, made memories I will carry forever and have been lucky enough to ride some truly extraordinary horses.

"To my family, thank you for your love, patience, and unwavering support. You shared the journey and sacrifices and you are the reason for everything.

"To every trainer, owner, stable staff member, and jockey I've shared this journey with, thank you. We've had some laughs along the way.

"And to the fans, you were always there. Your love and support carried me around the world and lifted me more than you'll ever know.

"Thank you for letting a young boy live his dream."