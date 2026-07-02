Dettori pictured after racing at Ascot in 2023. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Racing legend Frankie Dettori has been rushed to hospital with multiple broken bones after a car crash.

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The jockey, 55, was in a vehicle in Newmarket when it was hit by another car. Emergency services raced to the scene and Frankie was taken to hospital where he was treated for multiple broken bones. He suffered several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His management firm said in a statement: “H Talent Management can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, 1st July.

Frankie pictured during a race in California last November. Picture: getty