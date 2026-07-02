Racing legend Frankie Dettori rushed to hospital with broken ribs after horror Newmarket car crash
Racing legend Frankie Dettori has been rushed to hospital with multiple broken bones after a car crash.
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The jockey, 55, was in a vehicle in Newmarket when it was hit by another car.
Emergency services raced to the scene and Frankie was taken to hospital where he was treated for multiple broken bones.
He suffered several broken ribs and a broken thumb.
His management firm said in a statement: “H Talent Management can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, 1st July.
“Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car Frankie was driving, causing it to spin and flip.
“Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.
“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.
“His focus is now on resting and recovering. H Talent Management respectfully asks that Frankie’s privacy is respected at this time.”
Frankie planned to retire from racing at the end of the 2023 season but carried on for two more years in the USA before finally taking part in his last competitive race in Rio de Janeiro.
Just days ago the Racing Post reported he was due to make a comeback to the sport, with a ride in Doncaster in September at the Betfred Leger Legends race. However the car crash may put his comeback into doubt.