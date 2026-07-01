It is not believed the crash was the result of any hostile action, the US military has confirmed

A MH-60S Seahawk helicopter flipped in the Arabian Sea, the US military has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A US airman is missing, and three others are wounded but in a stable condition, after a helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, according to the US military.

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In a statement, the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said: "U.S. Navy assets in the ​region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing. “The cause of incident is ​under investigation," they added. The helicopter was deployed to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. It is not believed that the MH-60S Seahawk’s crash was caused by any hostile action. Landing a helicopter in bodies of water can be dangerous, even for the most experienced pilots, due to the likelihood of a top-heavy aircraft flipping upside-down during submersion. Read more: US launches new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of breaking ceasefire with drone hit on tanker Read more: Ceasefire under threat as Iran retaliates to US strikes

Under the peace deal signed two weeks ago, vessels should be able to pass freely through the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

Due to increased tensions between the US and Iran during the fragile ceasefire, US forces are currently operating on high alert in the area. Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday in response to US strikes the day before, escalating tensions and putting fragile diplomatic efforts under strain. The attacks came as the two sides remained locked in dispute over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that carries a huge share of the world’s oil and gas. In recent days, Iran and the US have exchanged a series of strikes. Tehran has insisted that it must retain control over the narrow waterway, while a US-backed maritime body has moved to expand a route near Oman for ships travelling in and out of the area. That decision has angered Iran, which has warned that any arrangement outside its oversight would only increase tension and delay the reopening of the strait.

CENTCOM has released footage of the US strikes on Iran on Saturday. Picture: US CENTCOM