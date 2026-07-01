Frantic search for US airman as Navy chopper crashes in Arabian Sea
It is not believed the crash was the result of any hostile action, the US military has confirmed
A US airman is missing, and three others are wounded but in a stable condition, after a helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, according to the US military.
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In a statement, the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said: "U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing.
“The cause of incident is under investigation," they added.
The helicopter was deployed to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.
It is not believed that the MH-60S Seahawk’s crash was caused by any hostile action.
Landing a helicopter in bodies of water can be dangerous, even for the most experienced pilots, due to the likelihood of a top-heavy aircraft flipping upside-down during submersion.
Read more: US launches new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of breaking ceasefire with drone hit on tanker
Read more: Ceasefire under threat as Iran retaliates to US strikes
Due to increased tensions between the US and Iran during the fragile ceasefire, US forces are currently operating on high alert in the area.
Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday in response to US strikes the day before, escalating tensions and putting fragile diplomatic efforts under strain.
The attacks came as the two sides remained locked in dispute over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that carries a huge share of the world’s oil and gas.
In recent days, Iran and the US have exchanged a series of strikes.
Tehran has insisted that it must retain control over the narrow waterway, while a US-backed maritime body has moved to expand a route near Oman for ships travelling in and out of the area.
That decision has angered Iran, which has warned that any arrangement outside its oversight would only increase tension and delay the reopening of the strait.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said attempts to set up separate arrangements would cause further complications and raise the risk of more conflict.
The US and Iran have been discussing an interim deal that would cover shipping, sanctions and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
But the latest exchanges of fire have made that process look increasingly vulnerable.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it carried out the attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, while Kuwait said its air defences intercepted drones and missiles.
Bahrain said a residential building near its international airport was damaged, though no one was killed.
The US military said it had carried out further strikes on Iranian military sites after attacks at sea.Donald Trump warned Iran that if the attacks continue, Washington may be forced to “militarily complete the job.”