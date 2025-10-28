Kelsey Grammer has revealed he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, recently became parents once again after welcoming their latest child - a boy named Christopher.

He also unveiled the name of their newborn son, Christopher, who is the fourth child from their 14 year marriage.

Speaking on the Pod Meets World podcast earlier this week, Kelsey announced: “Just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids!”

Kelsey first became a father in 1983 when he welcomed 42-year-old daughter Spencer during his two-year marriage to first wife Doreen Alderman, which ended in 1990.

The TV star then welcomed daughter Kandace Greer, 33, with retired hair/make-up artist Barrie Buckner, whom he reportedly dated between 1991 and 1992.

Kelsey had two more children - daughter Mason, 24; and son Jude, 21 - during his 13-year marriage to third ex-wife Camille Meyer, which ended in 2011.

Despite the age gap between his oldest and youngest children, the actor has found ways to remain connected, sometimes on screen.

In recent years, he’s worked alongside some of his children, co-starring with Spencer in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve and appearing with Greer in the Paramount+ revival of Frasier.

Speaking to People last year, the actor gave an emotive review of his parenting.

He said: "I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two. I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have a chance to show up."