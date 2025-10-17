Mark and Nicola Rowe, both 54, were handed prison sentences after running Britain's biggest timeshare sale scam for more than six years

By Frankie Elliott

A couple who tricked thousands of pensioners out of £28 million and used the money to splash out on properties, high-end artwork and private jets are facing years behind bars.

Mark and Nicola Rowe, both 54, were handed prison sentences after running Britain's biggest timeshare sale scam for more than six years. The pair falsely offered to sell timeshares for elderly owners worried about rising maintenance fees, using former Hollyoaks actress Julie Peasgood to promote their company in glossy TV adverts.

Mark was the company's 54-year-old managing director. Picture: Handout

Mrs Rowe is due to be sentenced for transferring criminal property. Picture: Handout

But unbeknown to the Soap star, the Rowes were leading a gang of 14 fraudsters who duped 3,583 victims into handing over their life savings and pensions. Their clients, the majority of whom were aged 60-80, were told they would make huge profits on their timeshare apartments if they invested in a holiday and retail voucher scheme. The crooks told their victims their investments would double in 14 months, going as far as to fly them out to their fake offices in Tenerife and overwhelm them with six hours of high-pressure sales pitches. But this project turned out to be worthless and victims as old as 94 were conned out of £80,000. To make their scheme more believable, the Rowes invested heavily in flashy advertising, brochures and websites to lure victims in. In some cases, pensioners were pressured by the criminals to take out bank loans to increase their investments into the fictitious schemes. Mr and Mrs Rowe spread their £8 million profits across 54 bank accounts and used the stolen cash to indulge in homes in Tenerife and a £2.4 million home in Hampshire. They also purchased a £56,000 Bang& Olufsen sound system, a £31,500 pencil sketch by L.S. Lowry and several statues for their luxurious countryside plot.

Mr and Mrs Rowe used the stolen cash to buy a £2.4 million property in Hampshire. Picture: South Wesr Regional Organised Crime Unit