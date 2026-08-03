Multiple vehicles from the Road Policing Unit raced to assist him and protect other road users while he weaved in and out of traffic.

By Chris Chambers

A fraudster who pretended his electric car was out of control on the motorway so he could get out of his lease deal has been jailed for four years and three months at Liverpool Crown Court.

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Nathan Owen, 33, from The Grove, Prestatyn, rang 999 pretending to be in a panic while claiming to be driving at high speed along the M58 on Merseyside. In reality, his Jaguar iPace was stationary, and it was all part of a scam to try and extricate himself from the finance deal he could no longer afford. Liverpool Crown Court heard how Mr Owen had been struggling to repay a £5,400 loan taken out to lease the vehicle and was trying to devise a plan to get the contract cancelled. A text exchange between him and a friend revealed a conversation about the “best way to get rid of my car and get away with it”, to which his friend replied with “make a crash and get away with it”. Read more: Man jailed for keeping dead mother in freezer while claiming £78,000 in benefits Read more: Man who murdered ex-lover’s new boyfriend with samurai sword jailed for life

Nathan Owen rang 999 pretending to be in a panic . Picture: Merseyside Police

The court was told that, on March 6, 2024, the day of the incident, Mr Owen had been in touch with his loan company, claiming to have received an email asking whether he would like to increase his borrowing. The loan company dismissed this and five minutes later Mr Owen set the wheels in motion for his Plan B. A recording of his 999 call was played in court where he could be heard saying he was shaking, that the car was stuck doing 78mph and that he only had 37 miles left on his range. Multiple vehicles from the Road Policing Unit raced at speeds of up to 127mph to assist him and protect other road users while he weaved in and out of traffic along the M58, the M57 and eventually along he M62, texting his girlfriend at the same time, with video footage from one police car showing Mr Owen bumping into the rear of his vehicle 31 times before eventually running out of charge.

Multiple vehicles from the Road Policing Unit raced at speeds of up to 127mph to assist him. Picture: Roads policing