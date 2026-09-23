This is now the second time that the sentence hearing has been put back

Edgar Davids seen during the Galacticos Show Poland 2026 match between Gladiator Team and Samurai Team. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The sentencing of a fraudster who pawned an art collection belonging to ex-Premier League footballer Edgar Davids has been delayed after she claimed to have suffered a fractured skull.

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Nabila Habiby, 39, disposed of Mr Davids’ £188,000 painting and works of art more than a decade ago. On September 4, she missed her planned sentencing hearing when Wood Green Crown Court was told she had not made her flight to the UK from Belgium after being hit on the head by a piece of luggage. Then on Wednesday, the delayed sentencing hearing was adjourned once more after the judge was told Habiby had been hit by the tailgate of a car, rather than some luggage, and now says she is being treated for a fractured skull. Read more: Chagos deal 'on hold' as Defence Secretary admits Britain 'can't proceed without US support' Read more: Prison inmates deny attempting to murder Sara Sharif's father in jail cell

Habiby informed the court she was due to attend a medical appointment in Belgium, which Judge Alexander Jacobs accepted. However, the judge expressed scepticism about a purported doctor's note provided to her lawyers. He said: "It is not on headed notepaper, it could have been typed by absolutely anyone. "This is a fraud case. Is she really ill?" Former Spurs and Ajax midfielde Mr Davids trusted Habiby to put his possessions in storage during a move from Barnet to central London in 2014. However, Habiby pawned paintings by artists Paul Insect and Ron English to obtain loans, and the art was then sold off when she failed to repay the money.

The sentencing was due to take place today at Wood Green Crown Court in London. Picture: Alamy

She pleaded guilty in September 2025 to two counts of fraud. Adithi Shenava, representing Habiby, said she appeared to be "very sick" when spoken to on the phone, and told the court: "We don’t have any doubt she is telling the truth." Habiby says she has surgery planned for October 6 and Judge Jacobs adjourned the sentencing hearing to November 18. He also insisted on receiving a formal doctor’s note on headed notepaper and suggested Belgian police may be called on to"“investigate the veracity of the documents that have been coming from the defendant".