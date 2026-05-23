Forensics found the fake invoices, which were purported to be written in 1976, were made using printing methods invented in 2001.

Fake ancient statue Andrew Crowley tried to sell to Sotheby’s. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Katy Dartford

A fraudster has been jailed for attempting to sell bogus 'ancient' artefacts to Sotheby’s after his plot foiled by a humble printer.

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Andrew Crowley, 46, of Longwell Green, Gloucestershire, asked the famous auctioneers to value three Cycladic figures and one Anatolian stargazer statuette that he had inherited from his grandfather, a court in London heard. Crowley had presented fake invoices for the statues that purported to be written in 1976, using a typewriter on paper embossed with an antique dealer’s logo, and even a nine-pence stamp. However, Crowley’s forgery was revealed as a conman after forensics found that they were made using printing methods invented only in 2001. Sotheby’s experts had also spotted multiple spelling mistakes, including in the supplier’s title. Read More: Red Arrows cut number of aircraft used for displays Read More: Brits facing £300 tax on UK staycations as mayors cash in on Labour's tourist traps

Andrew Crowley, 46, of Longwell Green, Gloucestershire. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Prosecutors alleged that, if real, the items together would have been worth about £680,000 based on previous sales. However, Judge Nicholas Rimmer said that the estimate hinged on multiple hypotheticals and therefore reduced the value to £340,000. Handing Crowley a two-year suspended sentence, the judge said: “It was a crude attempt because Sotheby’s rumbled, to use the vernacular, or spotted, these documents as bogus fairly early on”. The judge accepted that Crowley inherited the statues from his grandfather and did not at any point believe that they were counterfeits.

The judge accepted that Crowley inherited the statues from his grandfather and did not at any point believe they were counterfeits. Picture: Metropolitan Police