As Christmas approaches millions across the country are taking to the internet to find the perfect gifts for loved ones.

Like many, I’ve fully embraced the ease of online shopping - especially when there’s a bargain to be had on Black Friday.

But behind the cheer hides a growing threat that can catch even the savviest of us off guard: scams.

If you’re anything like me, your phone pings constantly during December with messages about deliveries. Most are harmless updates, but some look suspiciously convincing.

The scale of the problem is hard to ignore. Evri, one of the UK's leading delivery companies, received over 10,000 reports of delivery fraud from November 2024 to January 2025 alone.

Their tactics?

Impersonating trusted courier services, sending out convincing messages, and luring unsuspecting recipients into sharing personal or financial information.

What might look like a routine delivery update could, in fact, be a sophisticated attempt to steal your hard-earned money.

The government has worked with mobile networks through our Telecoms Charter to block more than 1 billion scam text messages, and our strengthened Fraud Strategy will go even further to protect.

But the responsibility does not end there. Each of us has a role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities safe.

Receive a delivery message or call? Pause to think is it genuine. Never share your details or pay up without checking and avoid clicking on links from out-of-the-blue messages.

Delivery scams aren’t the only danger, according to City of London Police, over last Christmas online shopping fraud cost shoppers a staggering £11.8 million.

Before you click, buy, or reply: Stop! Think Fraud.

Always take a moment to check the source of a message or a tempting deal, check reviews on trusted websites, and never pay by bank transfer. Following these simple steps can shield you from scams.

Especially today on Black Friday, remember it only takes a minute to stop and check, but it could save hours of stress and perhaps even your savings.

Together we can beat the fraudsters and keep Christmas about what truly matters: sharing joy, gifting, and spending time with loved ones.

________________

Lord Hanson, Fraud minister

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk