A total of £11,574,814 of client money was lost by Universal

Fraudsters swindled £11.5 million from 115 victims in a “Ponzi scheme” targeting retired people, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Fraudsters swindled £11.5 million from 115 victims in a “Ponzi scheme” targeting retired people, a court has heard.

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The offending of Steven Long and his co-defendant Raymond Simpson came to light after the former’s wealth management business group Universal collapsed in 2018. Homeowners of or near retirement age were lured in by Universal’s marketing seminars, which offered to manage and protect trust funds for inheritance planning. “Respected” independent financial adviser Simpson – not a formal staff member but described as “the primary mover in the deals” – did not attend his trial or Friday’s sentencing and is understood to be in Portugal. Read more: 'I am ready' Andy Burnham insists as he pledges he will be PM 'for the North, South, East and West' Read more: Man convicted of killing British tourist with one punch ordered to be extradited back to Greece

Universal trustee and executor Long, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, wore a suit and stared into the middle distance for the first hours of the Southwark Crown Court proceedings The defendants, both fathers, will be sentenced later on Friday. A total of £11,574,814 of client money was lost by Universal, for which Long, 59, is ultimately responsible and has been charged over, prosecutor Charlene Sumnall said. Of that sum, Simpson, 79, has been charged with defrauding £785,380 through investments and £615,000 by buying land in Spain. David Cunningham lost all £140,000 of his late wife’s savings by allowing Long access, he said in a victim impact statement read to the court by the prosecution.

Long “sensed an easy prey” when the widower explained the issues he was having with the Co-Op about managing his wife’s estate, he said. In one of 37 victim impact statements that will go before Judge Gregory Perrins, Mr Cunningham, who was married to his wife for 42 years, said: “I feel ashamed, guilty about my incompetence, suspicious of people, unhappy, tense, saddened, nervous about making most decisions. “I have completely failed my wife and children, which I cannot undo.” Long “robbed” Mr Cunningham’s children “of their mother’s legacy”, the court heard, and he said: “Even now after more than 10 years, I still quite often wake up in the night… feeling like a complete failure. “I also know that this guilt and shame… shall never end, and I hope my wife, Christine, will forgive me when we meet again. “I had made an appointment to see my doctor and I was going to request sleeping tablets on the pretext that I couldn’t sleep, however my daughter found out and informed the doctor of my intent. “In hindsight, I am glad she did as it would have been a selfish act.”

Fraudsters swindled £11.5 million from 115 victims in a “Ponzi scheme” targeting retired people, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sumnall said the overall case “was fundamentally a case about greed. Mr Long and Mr Simpson sought to enrich themselves using money that was not theirs. “In doing so they had no regard to how the people to whom the assets that they were helping themselves to would be impacted.” There are 115 “direct victims” in this case, the prosecutor said, but “given that this money represented the inheritance – actual or potential – of some clients and that money is now gone, there are a vast number of indirect victims.” She added: “The fact that these were individuals who were older, near or at retirement age, means the Crown say that they were particularly vulnerable. “Put crudely they do not have enough time left to earn back that which has been defrauded from them.”

The victims are “overwhelmingly not wealthy people” and are “careful, responsible people who had worked tirelessly hard over years to build up, often modest but extremely significant, capital (or) assets.” Yet Long “lived and enjoyed a lavish lifestyle”, Ms Sumnall said. “(He) lived in a series of expensive rental properties while running the Universal group. “He boasted about one of the properties he rented having belonged to a Premiership footballer.” A holiday to Mexico for Long and his then-wife Melanie Long was paid for with the money, as well as a timeshare property in the same country, the court heard. Mrs Long bought a Land Rover and five of her annual tax bills were paid with the fraudulent funds.

Fraudsters swindled £11.5 million from 115 victims in a “Ponzi scheme” targeting retired people, a court has heard. Picture: Robert Alexander/Getty Images