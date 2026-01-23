Every day, more than 8,000 people around the world are killed in accidents that could have been prevented.

That is over 3.1 million lives lost every year. More people die this way than from malaria and HIV/AIDS, yet accidental death rarely features in the global conversation.

In Britain, we often think of accidents as isolated tragedies: a collision on the road, a fall at home, a workplace injury. In reality, around 20,000 people a year – the equivalent of a packed 02 Arena – are killed in preventable accidents on our roads, at home or at work, or in our free time.

Even in a country that prides itself on safety, ageing infrastructure, stretched emergency services and economic pressures are exposing vulnerabilities. Work-related injuries alone cost the UK billions every year, and behind each statistic is someone whose life has been changed forever.

But as concerning as our domestic picture is, the global story is even more alarming.

Worldwide, accidents now rank as the sixth biggest killer. Low and middle-income countries carry the heaviest burden, facing the highest road deaths, workplace fatalities, drownings and fire-related injuries. It is the world’s poorest communities who live with the weakest safety systems and the most dangerous environments.

Climate change is compounding the danger. Rising sea levels, flooding, extreme heat, and wildfires create new dangers for people with the least protection. Without urgent action, there is a real risk that daily life will become even more dangerous and that accidental deaths will rise.

This is why the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA)’s new global accident report matters. It sets out a simple message: preventing accidents is one of the most effective ways to save lives, reduce inequality and strengthen communities and economies.

We know what needs to change: safer roads, stronger building standards, better workplace protections, reliable safety systems, comprehensive investment into emergency responses, and crucially, a global commitment to collecting accurate data so problems can be seen, understood and solved.

The UK has an important role to play, but it cannot act alone. Preventing accidental deaths at this scale requires collective international action - from governments, businesses, NGOs, international institutions and civil society. Safety must be built into how roads are designed, buildings constructed, workplaces managed and communities protected, wherever people live and work. The UK’s experience in regulation, engineering and public awareness can, and should, support these efforts, working collaboratively with organisations, institutions and governments around the world.

RoSPA believes that safety is a fundamental human right. It should not depend on your income, your postcode or the country you were born in. Accidents don’t have to happen. But action does.

____________________

Matilda Smith is Research Manager at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

