A racing driver who was in the car with Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff when he crashed while filming Top Gear in 2022 is suing BBC Studios.

Paul Rees, who was in the passenger seat giving expert driving advice, is seeking up to £150,000 for personal injury, according to court documents.

It had not previously been publicly known that anyone else was inside the open-topped three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 when it overturned at the Top Gear test track.

Flintoff suffered serious facial and rib injuries in the crash. BBC Studios, in its legal defence, said Rees did not complain of any injuries either at the time or afterwards.

The company denied it had been negligent “as alleged or at all” and claimed Rees’s “faulty instructions” caused the accident.

BBC News said it had seen Rees’s claim form, filed in December 2025, but not the full claim. Rees, 41, from Oxfordshire, and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2023, Flintoff reached a £9m settlement with the BBC 10 months after his horror crash.

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