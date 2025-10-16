An emotional Freddie Flintoff has come forward about his own mental health struggles in the wake of boxing legend Ricky Hatton's death

Freddie was among hundreds of mourners who watched on as Ricky was laid to rest in an emotional funeral last week. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

England cricket legend Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has revealed how boxer Ricky Hatton's death made him feel “obliged” to open up about his mental health problems.

Flintoff revealed to Piers Morgan on his Uncensored YouTube show the impact the boxer's opens had on him. He said “I never knew all these things that he were struggling with ’til we sat down and we started talking, obviously he was so honest about what he’d been going through and how he felt.” Read More: Attitudes towards mental health sufferers going backwards in Britain, study shows Read More: Martin Lewis's charity raises alarm over security of mental health sufferers' finances

Hatton fought some of history’s greatest fighters and became known as one of the greatest UK boxers of his generation. Picture: Getty

The 46-year-old former world welterweight champion was found dead at his home in Hyde last month, with Greater Manchester Police stating they were not treating the death as suspicious. At the opening of his inquest on Thursday, his provisional cause of death was given as hanging. The former England cricket captain gave an emotional insight into the last time he saw Ricky: “I wasn’t going to give as much away about myself but then felt obliged to actually if he’s doing this.” He continued: “Ricky, one of the great men, you know, I met him years ago. “He’s charming, he’s funny, our careers run parallel with each other at the height, at the same time. I went to his fights… “We had nights out in the in Manchester and sung karaoke together and I never knew all these things that he was struggling with until we sat down. “[Ricky’s] this working class hero from Manchester who goes into the ring, he fights, all heart. He’s funny. “You see him like doing stand up routines at press conferences and he feels like this. “And then obviously what’s happened over the past two weeks, it’s been devastating.”

A proud Mancunian and avid Manchester City supporter, tributes poured in from across the world of boxing and the wider sporting community. Picture: Getty

Last week, celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury attended a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral. The service was played to the crowds outside the cathedral and Hatton's son Campbell, who followed his father into the boxing ring, paid tribute, saying: "I can't explain how much I'm going to miss you, dad, and that we won't be making any new memories - but the ones we did I will cherish forever." Hatton's daughters Fearne, 12, and Millie, 13, also gave emotional tributes to their father, speaking of their pride and love for him.