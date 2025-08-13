Frederick Danquah, 28, from Glasgow, has been jailed for ten years. Picture: BTP

A suicidal man who attempted to murder a two-year-old boy by walking in front of a train while holding him has been jailed for 10 years.

Frederick Danquah, 28, stepped in front of the train carrying the child - who was known to him - on his shoulders in Glasgow's east end. Both the child and Danquah were injured in the incident at Garrowhill railway station on July 2, 2023. The court heard that earlier that day, Danquah tried to climb over a footbridge above the M8 in Glasgow with the child on his shoulders, after arguing with his ex-partner who told him she had "moved on". After posting a suicidal message on Facebook, he prepared a "contingency plan" including a note with contact details. Danquah collected the child from relatives and took him into Glasgow city centre and met his sister's partner, before he attempted to climb the bridge over the M8.

He was spotted by police but "reassured them", the court heard, before he travelled to Garrowhill station with the child where he made an attempt on their lives. He placed the child on his shoulders before jumping in front of an arriving train. The pair were struck and fell onto the tracks. British Transport Police said Danquah sustained a broken jaw and fracture to his neck, while the child suffered cuts and bruises but no serious injuries, and the child was discharged from hospital two days later. Read more: Former The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades appears in court on rape charges Read more: Pregnant woman killed and her partner 'decapitated with his head placed on a spike' - as man, 34, charged

The case had previously been described by the judge as a "murder suicide". Sentencing, Judge Tony Kelly said: "You went to the platform, picked up [the child] and walked into the path of a train. You suffered injuries and [the child] was injured. "To seek to take the life... over some hours is great criminality. I have no doubt about your intentions." "You were intent on taking your own life on July 2, 2023." He said a train driver "saw you step in the path of a train" and people involved in the rescue were in "various stages of upset". The court heard Danquah had no previous convictions and was involved in a Ghanian community group. Danquah made further attempts on his life including in December 2023, the court heard.

'Horrible miracle' Defending, Gary Allan said it was a "horrible miracle" and Danquah was receiving psychiatric help since a "one-off horror story took place at his own hand". Mr Allan said Danquah had been "beaten up by other prisoners", and jail "will be living nightmare for him". Despite denying the charges, Danquah, of Vaila Street, Glasgow, was found guilty of attempted murder and culpable and reckless conduct at Glagow High Court on July 16. At the same court on Wednesday, the judge said the "harm was of the greatest kind" and sentenced Danquah to 10 years in prison. He also imposed a non-harassment order until the child is 18.

'Incomprehensible' Previously, DCI Marc Francey, from the British Transport Police, said: "Danquah's actions that day were incomprehensible. "He deliberately put a young child’s life in extreme danger and it is only through sheer luck that he wasn’t seriously injured or killed. "We could have easily been looking at a very different investigation. "I am pleased to say that the child, now aged four, is doing well and his family now want to put this matter behind them and focus on their future. "We would ask that their privacy is respected. "Incidents like this are rare but nevertheless we will always hold offenders to account, and Danquah will now be spending the foreseeable future behind bars where he’ll have plenty of time to consider his abhorrent actions.” Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.