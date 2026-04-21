A manhunt is underway after a McDonalds worker in Virginia reportedly stabbed his colleague during a fight.

The alleged stabbing took place over the weekend at a branch of McDonald's in Fredericksburg, Virginia, US.

Officers within the Fredericksburg Police Department were called to the restaurant on Emancipation Highway at 11.50 pm on Saturday, 18 April.

An initial police investigation revealed the two coworkers got into an argument which turned violent, with the suspect reportedly 'stabbing the other in the shoulder'.

Read more: Police treating arson attack on Jewish charity's former premises as antisemitic hate crime

Read more: Mysterious deaths and disappearances raise 'national alarm' after 11 nuclear scientists either die or vanish