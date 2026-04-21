Manhunt underway after McDonald's worker accused of stabbing colleague
A police investigation revealed the two colleagues got into an argument during which the suspect 'stabbed the victim in the shoulder'
A manhunt is underway after a McDonalds worker in Virginia reportedly stabbed his colleague during a fight.
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The alleged stabbing took place over the weekend at a branch of McDonald's in Fredericksburg, Virginia, US.
Officers within the Fredericksburg Police Department were called to the restaurant on Emancipation Highway at 11.50 pm on Saturday, 18 April.
An initial police investigation revealed the two coworkers got into an argument which turned violent, with the suspect reportedly 'stabbing the other in the shoulder'.
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The supposed victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The alleged suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Authorities have not yet tracked down the suspect although the knife has been recovered.