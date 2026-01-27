Free AI training will be offered to every adult in the UK, the Government has announced in a bid to get Brits up to speed with the new tech. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Free AI training will be offered to every adult in the UK, the Government has announced in a bid to get Brits up to speed with the new tech.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courses taking less than 20 minutes to complete will teach people how to use simple AI tools effectively in the workplace. The move has been backed by a panel of experts from business and trade unions, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said. The training could free workers up from routine tasks and create more higher-skilled jobs. Read More: Grok instructs users how to make chemical weapons - as LBC investigation uncovers the dark side of Elon Musk's xAI Read More: ‘Trailblazing’ lung cancer AI tech to be piloted on NHS in hopes of faster diagnosis

Those who complete the courses will receive a "a virtual AI foundations badge", DSIT said. Ministers hope to make Britain the fastest adopting AI country in the G7. AI skills are in demand in virtually every sector, but there are concerns about workers misusing the technology. Earlier this month, a review into the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa last November found that an "AI hallucination" produced by Microsoft Copilot had helped police justify the move. The error meant that a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham had been referenced in a report produced by the police force prior to the game.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: "We want AI to work for Britain, and that means ensuring Britons can work with AI.". Picture: Getty