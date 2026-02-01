Free breakfast clubs are to be rolled out to hundreds more primary schools, as the Government urges headteachers to apply to the scheme.

The Department for Education (DfE) said 300,000 more children will benefit from the programme in April, when more than 500 schools join.

It said children in schools already in the scheme are benefiting from healthy breakfasts and being in school earlier, with evidence showing improved attendance, attainment and behaviour.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are revolutionising morning routines up and down the country, becoming an essential part of modern-day life for working families.

“From settling a child into the school day to helping parents get to work, free breakfast clubs are giving every child the best start in life – delivering on our plan for national renewal.

“I was raised by a single parent, so I know first-hand the struggles facing parents trying to make ends meet and how important it is to tackle outdated stigmas with practical support that people can feel every day.”

