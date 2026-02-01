Free breakfast clubs rolled out to hundreds of schools as more urged to sign up
Free breakfast clubs are to be rolled out to hundreds more primary schools, as the Government urges headteachers to apply to the scheme.
The Department for Education (DfE) said 300,000 more children will benefit from the programme in April, when more than 500 schools join.
It said children in schools already in the scheme are benefiting from healthy breakfasts and being in school earlier, with evidence showing improved attendance, attainment and behaviour.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are revolutionising morning routines up and down the country, becoming an essential part of modern-day life for working families.
“From settling a child into the school day to helping parents get to work, free breakfast clubs are giving every child the best start in life – delivering on our plan for national renewal.
“I was raised by a single parent, so I know first-hand the struggles facing parents trying to make ends meet and how important it is to tackle outdated stigmas with practical support that people can feel every day.”
The DfE said applications open on Monday for 1,500 more schools to join in September, so that 680,000 children will benefit.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is positive to see the Government’s breakfast club scheme rolling out to more schools.
“A good breakfast helps children to focus on their learning and has huge benefits for their health and wellbeing.
“We were supportive of the Government’s move to increase funding for the scheme in November, after some schools raised concerns that it was not enough to cover their costs.
“It’s important that as well as welcoming new schools to the scheme, ministers also seek to understand any barriers remaining for those which have so far chosen not to apply, be they around funding, staffing, space, or anything else, and look at what can be done to help overcome them.”
Headteacher Diane Newton said the scheme being free and open to all helps remove stigma.
The head of Field Road Academy in Bloxwich, near Walsall, said: “For our school, a free breakfast club will enormously improve attendance and set our pupils up for a day of learning.
“The fact this club is free and open to everyone will help break down any stigma attached to accessing free meals, ending the perception support should only be for those most in need.”