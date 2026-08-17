They’re one of the best ways we’ve got for people to get around. Everyone should have the chance to make full use of our buses – to get to work, to training, to get the kids to school, or simply to get out and about and enjoy yourself.

That’s why today, I’m proud we’re going to make bus travel fairer and more accessible for people by extending the use of disabled bus passes.

Currently, in order to use a disabled bus pass, many people have to wait until after 9.30am. Now, we’re going to scrap that restriction, meaning that from April, holders of disabled bus passes can use them at any time – making them free every day, all day.

This will open up access to a greater range of opportunities, including education and meaningful work. We know this is an important measure because travel has been identified as a core barrier for disabled people and people with health conditions.

Last summer, the Department for Work and Pensions published research showing 76% of respondents, in receipt of specific disability and health benefits, felt they might find it difficult to travel to work because of their health condition, including due to cost.

Furthermore, access to transport was identified as a significant barrier to work in Alan Milburn’s recent interim report into Young People and Work.

Scrapping the 9.30am restriction is something I did as Mayor of Greater Manchester. I’m proud that we’re now extending this nationally so more people can benefit.

It follows on from another initiative we introduced in Greater Manchester and that we’ve since extended to more people. That’s because one of the first things I did as Prime Minister was to reduce bus fares – bringing in a £2 price cap on single bus fares outside of London, from January.

Accessible travel. Good transport networks. Cheaper bus fares. That’s how we’ll support people using Britain’s most popular form of public transport, so they can get where they need to be. And in doing so, we’ll also support people in finding good jobs and driving good growth in every postcode.

It’s all part of this government’s plan to give people some breathing space from the pressures they’re under.

I’ve promised this will be a Cost of Living Government. That’s why, alongside cheaper and more accessible bus travel, we’re cutting VAT on electricity bills this winter. We’re tackling subscription traps and companies that artificially inflate prices. And we’re taking 20% off business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues next year.

I know these steps won’t fix everything. But together, they add up. We will continue looking at what more we can do to bring down pressures on people, bring back hope, and build a better, fairer future for everyone.

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Andy Burnham is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Member of Parliament for Makerfield.

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