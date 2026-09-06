Health experts say teachers and parents are increasingly concerned about children using the discreet pouches, with one survey finding nearly half of teachers were aware of them being used

By Phoebe Abruzzese

Free nicotine pouches are being handed out to children despite addiction concerns, an LBC investigation has found.

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Children are becoming so addicted to nicotine pouches that some are reportedly stacking them in their mouths at school and overdosing on nicotine, leaving them sick, dizzy and unable to concentrate. Health experts say teachers and parents are increasingly concerned about children using the discreet pouches, with one survey finding nearly half of teachers were aware of them being used. Experts have warned that the small pouches can be easily hidden from parents and teachers - making them particularly appealing to children and teenagers. Now, an LBC investigation has found companies are still able to hand out free nicotine pouches online, in shops, at festivals and sporting events. Read more: Prince William to represent King Charles at funeral of King Harald of Norway Read more: Burnham’s Israel sanctions plan could risk UK national security, shadow foreign secretary warns

LBC was able to order five sample tins for free from Nordic Spirit, Zyn and IQOS – including one containing 17mg of nicotine per pouch, meaning a tin of them is stronger than a pack and a half of cigarettes. Our reporter was not required to verify her age with a driver’s license or passport - and instead could order them to her home using other people’s details. A spokesperson for Philip Morris Limited (PML), parent company of Zyn and IQOS, told us youth access prevention is “at the core” of how they operate, and they “carefully control how it is sampled.” Nordic Spirit, owned by JTI, told us their samples are “intended exclusively for existing adult smokers, vapers and other nicotine users who wish to learn more about the product”, and operate under a Challenge 25 policy. For now, nicotine pouch freebies and selling them to under-18s is legal, but that’s set to change in October under the Tobacco and Vapes bill. But health experts say children are increasingly becoming addicted to the products, which have grown rapidly in popularity since entering the UK market in 2019.

Vapes and Pouches for sale in store on March 18, 2026 in London. Picture: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of health charity ASH Scotland, said teachers and parents were increasingly raising concerns about children using nicotine pouches, especially as they are less obvious than cigarettes or vapes and can be easily concealed. “We've heard stories of young people in schools who've stacked nicotine pouches in their mouths and overdosed on nicotine and been sick or dizzy,” Sheila said. “[Some] have become so addicted to nicotine that they are suffering withdrawal symptoms, maybe waking up at night or disrupted in the classroom and can't concentrate because they're getting withdrawal from nicotine.” She said the products were “vastly under-regulated”, adding that there was currently no limit on the level of nicotine they can contain. Unlike cigarettes, nicotine pouches contain no tobacco leaf and are placed between the gum and lip, where nicotine is absorbed into the bloodstream.

Free nicotine pouches handed out despite addiction concerns, LBC investigation finds. Picture: Alamy

Their popularity has grown rapidly since entering the UK market in 2019 - and are still somewhat of a regulatory grey area. There is currently no law preventing retailers from selling nicotine pouches to under-18s, although many retailers - such as the UK’s major supermarkets - have chosen to impose their own age restrictions. The Department of Health and Social Care told us that these marketing strategies will become illegal in October as they tackle youth nicotine use. And unlike other nicotine products, suppliers are legally allowed to distribute them for free, for now. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which comes into force next October, aims to close this loophole. Professor Crawford Moodie, from the University of Stirling, said free samples were a long-established marketing tactic, designed to encourage people to try new products. “From a marketing perspective, free samples allow people to try a new product or engage with a new product category,” he said. “They can help build brand awareness, lead to more positive attitudes towards a product and increase the likelihood of future purchases.”

Nicotine pouches are small tobacco-free pockets which deliver nicotine to the user as a smoke-free alternative to cigarettes or vaping. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

His research found tobacco companies were distributing complimentary nicotine pouches in shops across Scotland. Researchers visited 158 shops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee and Stirling, finding free nicotine pouch samples from three brands - Nordic Spirit, Velo and Zone - in each city. In one case, a shop worker told researchers they had been instructed by a company representative to distribute the samples to young adults regardless of whether they already used nicotine. While not illegal, Professor Moodie said it appeared to conflict with the industry's claim that nicotine pouches are intended for existing adult nicotine users. Social media marketing is used by nicotine pouch suppliers, and following LBC’s purchase of free pouches, our reporter was inundated with adverts on social media, streaming platforms, text messages and email. Teenagers also post their own viral videos, glamorising using the pouches in school for a “buzz”.

Free nicotine pouches handed out despite addiction concerns, LBC investigation finds. Picture: Alamy