The Government said the expansion of eligibility is expected to lift approximately 100,000 children out of poverty by the end of this Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Some schoolchildren newly entitled to free dinners from September could miss out because parents are unaware, a charity has warned.

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The Child Poverty Action Group (Cpag) has urged the Government to do more to let families know of the policy change. Announced last June and effective from next month, the widened eligibility is expected to lead to more than half a million extra pupils becoming eligible for Free School Meals (FSMs). The change means that all households on the universal credit (UC) benefit, above the current £7,400 income cap, will qualify and the Government has previously said families could save up to £495 per year per child on school lunches as a result. The Government said the expansion of eligibility is expected to lift approximately 100,000 children out of poverty by the end of this Parliament. But new research from Cpag has suggested more than half of parents whose children will be newly eligible from September do not realise that they will qualify and warned the finding shows the policy risks being underused at a time when families are in need. Read More: How to get free pizza, cocktails, Pad Thai and more on A-level results day Read More: Energy Secretary accused of 'hypocrisy' after sending her children to private school while backing VAT raid

"Our survey shows wider eligibility for free school meals will give hard-up families some badly-needed breathing space". Picture: Getty

Cpag’s small survey, carried out online by pollster Survation between June and early August, found that of the 201 parents in England on UC credit whose children are currently ineligible but will qualify from next month, 55% were unaware they will be affected by the change. The charity said it should be the Government, rather than “hard-pressed schools and local authorities”, identifying and informing newly eligible families, insisting that departments have the “data and the means of informing parents and must utilise these to make sure that all eligible parents know that they qualify and know what they need to do to register”. Cpag’s head of education policy Kate Anstey said: “Our survey shows wider eligibility for free school meals will give hard-up families some badly-needed breathing space. “But September is only weeks away and our new analysis shows the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) and DfE (Department for Education) have left the job half done. With so many families struggling, it’s on Government to ensure the country’s children get what little help is available.” Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the policy change is “enormously welcome” but that “checking eligibility will create additional barriers and unnecessary workload for schools”. He said: “We urge the DWP and DfE to use the records at their disposal to directly inform newly eligible families.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the policy change is “enormously welcome”. Picture: Getty