The Prime Minister has said making free school meals available for more children will "make life a little easier" for those who need it most.

Sir Keir and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson will meet children in Peterborough to mark free school meals going to around 500,000 more children, which the Government estimates will lift 100,000 children out of poverty.

It comes as the Chancellor is expected to scrap the two-child benefit cap in her Budget on Wednesday and as Sir Keir Starmer's child poverty strategy is due to be published in the coming weeks.

The changes are due to come into force in September 2026 as part of a pledge to bring down child poverty levels.

The Prime Minister said: "I'm proud we're expanding free school meals to all families on universal credit - saving parents hundreds of pounds and lifting thousands of children out of poverty.

"Alongside breakfast clubs and better childcare, these changes will make life a little easier for families who need it most.

"No child should go to school hungry or miss out on opportunities because their parents are struggling, or because of where they live. I am determined to bring down child poverty and give every child the best possible start in life."

Providing more free breakfast clubs in schools and putting a cap on branded school uniform items are among measures aiming at tackling cost-of-living pressures.

Lib Dem education spokesperson Munira Wilson said the Government was not fully funding the free school meals programme.

"The Government has failed to listen to our call for auto-enrolment onto free school meals, to prevent children from slipping through the cracks.

"As it stands, schools would be forced to subsidise the expansion by £310 million a year, the equivalent of 7,700 specialist teachers, putting huge pressure on already stretched budgets. The funding announced by Labour simply isn't enough."