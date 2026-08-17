Since becoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham has announced several measures aimed at tackling the rising cost of living

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a bus ride during a visit to Bath, Somerset to highlight what the government is doing to help families with the cost of living. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Disabled bus pass holders will be able to travel for free at all hours from April next year.

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Time restrictions on their concessionary bus passes are to be lifted in a bid to ease cost-of-living pressures. At the moment, disabled bus passes are valid for travel only on weekdays from 9.30 am to 11 pm unless local authorities fund an extension, as Greater Manchester did earlier this year when Andy Burnham was mayor. The Government is stepping in to remove time restrictions across England starting next year. The £60 million to fund the move comes from existing budgets – with £40 million from the Department for Work and Pensions and £20 million from the Department for Transport. Read more: Bus drivers strike as extreme cab heat poses risk of 'fatal crashes' Read more: Single bus fares to be capped at £2 across England as PM tells LBC 'a fairer Britain is where we all want to be'

The £60 million to fund the move comes from existing budgets. Picture: Alamy

Since becoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham has announced several measures aimed at tackling the rising cost of living, including cutting business rates for pubs, capping bus fares at £2 and axing VAT on electricity bills. Mr Burnham said: “Buses are a lifeline for so many people – making it easier to get to work, education and healthcare. “It’s simply not right that many disabled people cannot travel using their pass during certain times of the day. So we’re fixing that. Disabled people will now have unlimited free bus travel 24/7. “I did it before in Greater Manchester and I’m proud to do it now for the whole country. This is part of our ongoing action to bring back hope and give people some much-needed breathing space on the cost of living.”

Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon, who has been campaigning for the change for almost two years, welcomed the move. Picture: Alamy