Benefits claimants could receive a free television licence under new BBC reforms being considered by Labour.

“In Germany, for example, concessions are available to individuals who receive social benefits and to some students and people undertaking vocational training,” it said.

The report says that UK officials were looking to countries like Germany for inspiration in tackling the issue - with the European nation already offering freebies to those in receipt of state support.

The fee, which costs £174.50 each year, is mandatory for those wanting to watch live TV or iPlayer.

The review of the BBC's Royal Charter, which is coming up for renewal in 2027, was published on Tuesday and showed that more than half of poorer households were falling behind with payments.

The prospect of a further handout comes after Rachel Reeves's Budget sparked fury at the end of the two-child benefit cap in the wake of the failure at reforming disability benefits earlier this year.

The consultation report also floated the idea of funding the corporation by selling advertising - either on live TV and radio or in repeats.

The licence fee review comes amid falling numbers of Brits paying the charge.

Amid the rise of streaming, the number of people paying the fee has slumped from 25.2 million to 23.8 million since 2020.

The Government’s consultation said: “As we consider the future of the BBC’s funding model, we must consider how it will impact different household budgets.

“A funding system that better accounts for different household situations could help alleviate concerns relating to enforcement by reducing the risk that households are unlicensed because they are facing difficulties with affording the fee.”

Nigel Huddleston, the shadow culture secretary, told The Telegraph: “It would be outrageous if people claiming benefits were given free TV licences while hard-working taxpayers foot the bill.

“Right now, more than six million working-age people are on benefits, more than the population of Norway, yet the Government seems determined to reward inactivity rather than encourage work.

“Under Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, this is exactly what is happening: while businesses and wealth creators are taxed more to keep the country running, some claimants could be getting free perks they don’t need. This is completely unfair.”