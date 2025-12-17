Doctors have begun five days of strike action as hospital admissions soar due to a wave of flu sweeping the UK.

Wes Streeting has apologised to patients experiencing inconvenience but said the British Medical Association union is holding walkouts having received a 28.9 per cent pay rise.

Hospitals have been told to aim to deliver 95 per cent of usual activity during the strike, which began on Wednesday morning.

The strike comes as half of all NHS hospitals battle the “worst flu outbreak” ever recorded in the UK, with 2,660 taken into an infirmary each day.

Here is how you can get a flu vaccination this winter.