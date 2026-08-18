Where you can dine or drink for free on GCSE results day
You don't need 10 grade 9s stars to get entry to any of these places!
GCSE students can get free food or drink from a whole list of places on results day to celebrate their hard work.
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Year 11 finishers can pick up their results from 8am on Thursday, August 20, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
To celebrate, we have found the best promotions at chain restaurants, all of which are giving away freebies for one day only, subject to you bringing your result papers along.
There is also an app available to students in England, with Year 11 students being given access to their results, which can be viewed on their phones - but it is best to bring the paperwork along to the restaurant as well.
See the full list of eateries giving the offers below.
Read also: When are GCSE results in 2026?
Itsu
Get a complimentary chicken or vegetable gyoza, served with dipping sauce, if you present your results.
Nando's
Anyone with a GCSE results letter can get a free quarter chicken or starter, alongside a minimum £7 spend.
TGI Fridays
Anyone who has their results can get a free “dirty soda," which is essentially pop topped up with syrup or cream.
Bill's
A free pudding, with any main course, can be obtained by anyone with their GCSE results.
Pizza Express
For 90 minutes, you can enjoy unlimited pizza and dough balls at Pizza Express for £12.50.
Frankie & Benny’s
Anyone with GCSE results can get both a free starter and a free pudding alongside a main course.
Giggling Squid
A free portion of sticky chicken can be claimed alongside a main dish until Sunday, August 23.
Las Iguanas
Get a free starter and dessert of churros at Las Iguanas if you sign up for a voucher.
Zizzi
Free classic pizza for the first 30 students through the door when they order a drink.
Bella Italia
Students can get a free starter and dessert with any main course.