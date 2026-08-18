GCSE students can get free food or drink from a whole list of places on results day to celebrate their hard work.

Year 11 finishers can pick up their results from 8am on Thursday, August 20, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To celebrate, we have found the best promotions at chain restaurants, all of which are giving away freebies for one day only, subject to you bringing your result papers along.

There is also an app available to students in England, with Year 11 students being given access to their results, which can be viewed on their phones - but it is best to bring the paperwork along to the restaurant as well.

See the full list of eateries giving the offers below.

Read also: When are GCSE results in 2026?