A minibus, which was carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers, collided with a departing LeShuttle train on the platform.

An emergency vehicle drives into the Eurotunnel terminal site near Calais, northern France, after a minibus collided with a freight train, injuring 19 people. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

French authorities are investigating the cause of a collision between a minibus and a freight train at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel terminal near Calais, which left 19 people injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Local officials said the cause of the accident, which took place in Coquelles on Thursday night, has yet to be determined. It appeared the minibus, which was carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers, collided with a departing LeShuttle train on the platform, a local official told reporters. Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, said the minibus left its lane before colliding with the side of the train. Read more: Bus and train collide on French side of Channel Tunnel leaving 19 injured Read more: Two injured, including headteacher, after pupil opens fire at secondary school in France

The incident involved a minibus and a departing LeShuttle train. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said in a statement: “An accident involving a minibus carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers, headed to board a LeShuttle train, occurred this evening at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel site. “Significant resources were immediately deployed by Eurotunnel, and subsequently placed under the authority of the Prefect of the Pas-de-Calais department. “Early reports suggest that 19 people were involved, including the driver. “At this stage, there are no fatalities, and no one’s life is considered to be in danger.”

The Eurotunnel terminal site is pictured after a shuttle bus crashed into a stationary freight train. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Agathe Cury, the subprefect for the Pas-de-Calais region, attended the scene on Thursday night. She told reporters two of the injured were taken to the Hospital Centre University De Lille to get “appropriate care”, while the others were taken to hospitals in Boulogne, Dunkirk, and Rang-Du-Fliers for “check-ups”. She said: “Two trains were on either side of the platform. “One was being loaded by heavy goods vehicles ahead of a cross-Channel journey, and another train that had previously been loaded was departing. “For a reason that currently remains unknown, the minibus collided with the departing train. “The bus did not overturn, it is still upright – but the shock and the collision caused injuries to the people involved.” She confirmed the minibus was carrying the HGV drivers to their dedicated passenger space inside the LeShuttle train which was still being loaded on the platform. “There were various nationalities and the relevant consulates have been informed,” she added. It is currently unclear whether any British nationals are among the injured. “It is the first time an accident on a loading platform of this type has occurred,” Ms Cury added. “This is why we immediately deployed the resources necessary to respond to this incident as quickly as possible.”

A judicial investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident, Ms Cury added. Getlink said 55 firefighters, 25 emergency medical personnel, 20 officers from the French National Police and 100 Eurotunnel employees were involved in the response to the incident. Eurostar said the incident is not expected to impact their service. It said in a status update: “An incident occurred several kilometres away from the Channel Tunnel. “This incident does not involve or impact Eurostar trains running from and to London. “All of Eurostar trains will run as expected.”