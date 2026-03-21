The French coastguard has rescued 78 people who were attempting to cross the Channel from Belgium after the small boat's engine failed.

The French maritime prefecture said it dispatched a number of vessels on Friday after receiving reports of multiple boats carrying migrants setting off.

A translated statement from the French authority on Saturday morning said: “Following an engine failure of the migrant boat, the (coastguard vessel) rescued 78 people, then disembarked them at the quay in Calais for care by the rescue services on land.”

It added: “Determined to reach the United Kingdom, migrants who make the crossings aboard precarious boats refuse the assistance offered by French means and only accept it when faced with situations of extreme urgency.”

On Thursday, 25 people were rescued having set off in small boats from France and Belgium.

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