The bank holiday weekend is the first major test of the new EES system ahead of the summer months

Traffic queuing for the Port of Dover in Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

French police have suspended the new border Entry/Exit System (EES) at Dover on its opening weekend, after travellers heading to Calais for the bank holiday weekend faced three-hour delays.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of passengers were forced to wait in their cars, in temperatures predicted to hit 30C, due to processing times of the new EU digital automated passport controls. In a post on X, the port of Dover said: "We are pleased that Police Aux Frontieres (PAF) have responded positively by invoking the Article 9 clause of the EES regulations. It added that it will continue working with the PAF and other partners to move passengers through the port as "swiftly as possible" while keeping local roads clear. Read More: Parts of UK 'hotter than the Seychelles' as temperatures expected to hit 30C Read More: How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?

In Dover, the port said processing times for tourist traffic have fallen to around 50 minutes, down from 2.5 hours earlier this morning, after suspending the requirement for non-EU citizens to have registered their biometric details. But queues of around two hours on approach roads to the port remain unchanged. Earlier, roads around the Kent port were said to be "heavily congested" with queues of around two hours to access the site. Tourist traffic in the "buffer zone" was experiencing a "processing time" of around 2.5 hours, the port said on X.

#TrafficUpdate at #PortofDover. There is currently a 50-minute processing time for tourist traffic in the Buffer Zone. The surrounding roads are still very congested, with queues of approximately 2 hours to access the Port. Due to this congestion, traffic exiting the Port is… — Port of Dover Travel (@PoD_travelnews) May 23, 2026

"Everything is now relatively speedy" for vehicles moving through the Port of Dover, according to Simon Calder, a travel correspondent at The Independent. "It's not looking anything like as sticky as it was earlier," he told Sky News. The bank holiday weekend is one of the first real tests of the new EES system under high traffic volumes. The move by French authorities suggests there is still work to be done to properly manage demand ahead of the summer months. Calder explained that, unlike air travel, travellers in Dover and Folkestone are processed "before they travel to France", where French police do their usual checks. "If you are a British citizen, then they have to do quite a lot of work," he added. The Entry/Exit System (EES) has been gradually rolled out across Europe over the past year. The manual stamping of passports was intended to be scrapped in favour of non-EU citizens registering their biometric details, such as fingerprints and a photo, automating the process of registering travellers' entries and exits.

French police have suspended the Entry/Exit System (EES) border requirement to help reduce processing times for travellers. Picture: Alamy