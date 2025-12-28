Bruno Jacquelin, speaking on behalf of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, said that Bardot died at her home in southern France and had been taken to hospital last month

Brigitte Bardot wearing a white evening dress at the Plaza Hotel; circa 1970; New York. Picture: Art Zelin/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

French actress and singer Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91

Bruno Jacquelin, speaking on behalf of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, said that Bardot died at her home in southern France and had been taken to hospital last month. A cause of death has not been provided and no arrangements have yet been made for funeral or memorial services. The celebrated actor and singer became an international sex symbol before leaving the film industry to become an animal rights activist.

Animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot visits her dog refuge "The Nice Dogs" of Carnoules on October 7, 2001 in Paris, France. Picture: Charly Hel/Prestige/Getty Images

Bardot shot to international fame with the 1956 film 'And God Created Woman', which was written and directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim. She announced her retirement from acting in the early 1970s and became increasingly active politically. Bardot had racked up a string of convictions for inciting racial hatred and she openly supported the far-right political group Front National. She shared her rightwing politics and criticised at gay men and lesbians, schoolteachers and the so-called “Islamisation of French society”, resulting in a conviction for inciting racial hatred, in her 2003 book A Cry in the Silence.

Actress Brigitte Bardot, 23, gets a hug from her new husband, actor Jacques Charrier, also 23, following their wedding. Picture: Getty