The French Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, called for partial curfews across the country on Monday, in a bid to curb the violent riots and looting.

By Georgia Bell

An atmosphere of calm settled across cities in France on Monday night after curfews were imposed following a weekend of riots.

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Earlier on Monday, the French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called for partial curfews across the country in a bid to curb the violent riots and looting. The curfews went into effect on Monday night in major cities, including Paris, Bordeaux, Nice and Lyon, as French authorities worked to settle the unrest that led to violence and looting. Lecornu praised the pacifying impact of the curfews on Tuesday morning, writing on X: "Targeted curfews have contributed to the calm of this night," "I thank the police officers and gendarmes who ensured their enforcement, as well as the prefects for their mobilization." Read more: Curfews imposed in cities across France as government admits police 'lost control' Read more: Keep Calm and Carry On: Parisians drink on as France burns and more than 2,400 people arrested over riots

A protester waving a French national flag during protests against the "high cost of living", in Marseille, southern France. Picture: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP via Getty Images

"Tonight, new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors," Lecornu added. Restrictions were imposed across France's cities, including Paris, Nice, Lille and Bordeaux, after a weekend in which civic buildings were torched and 2,500 people were arrested. Areas of Paris were put under curfew from 11pm local time on Monday (10pm BST) until 6am the following morning (5am BST). The parts of the city placed under the rules include areas around the Élysée Palace, the Senate and National Assembly, the Place de la Bastille and the Champs-Élysées. It was also announced that Rail hubs would be locked down, including the vicinity of Gare de Lyon, Gare du Nord, and Gare Saint-Lazare.

Protesters and police forces clash in Place de la République on October 17. . Picture: LE PICTORIUM/Alamy

A curfew was also issued by authorities in the northern city of Lille from 6pm CET (5pm BST) on Monday until 4am CET (3am BST) on Tuesday, according to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office. The curfew also applies to the cities of Douai, Wattignies and Denain in northern France. The southern city of Nice has implemented a lesser curfew for minors starting at 9pm local time (8pm BST) and ending at 6am (5am BST). Bordeaux has placed minors on a curfew between 10pm CET (9pm BST) until 7am (6am BST) while unaccompanied by an adult - and the measure is to take place nightly until the morning of October 26. The riots came as student protests spiralled into unrest about the cost of living in the country, with repeated violent clashes between police and protesters that led to the arrest of more than 2,500 people.

Mr Lecornu said he was "fully resolved to restoring public order" and that if declaring a state of emergency was deemed necessary "we could do so", but added that at this stage partial curfews seemed "more appropriate". "These curfews must be local and partial. It is out of the question to put all of Paris under curfew," he said. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said there were no plans to cancel Tuesday evening's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. Resellers were forced to remove suspicious listings, including perfumes, designer handbags, makeup and even Pokémon cards, after a weekend of riots saw shops ransacked. Social media screenshots show luxury items, such as bags of Sephora cosmetics, being listed for as little as €10. The new crackdown comes after online marketplace Vinted was flooded with stolen goods after this weekend's rioting saw shops raided.

Marseille has imposed a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations for most of Monday from midday until 8pm local time. Alice de Brito, vice president of the National Union of Students of France, has told Steve Holden on LBC News that largely peaceful protests in France have been 'a bit hijacked' by rioters. "I think it's going to be a really, really long time," she said, "It's not going to stop anytime soon." Mr Lecornu assembled ministers for a crisis meeting this morning.

A local resident crosses the street with his broom on Rue Yves Toudic in central Paris. Picture: KIRAN RIDLEY/Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would "mobilise support for all who are going through difficult times". Mr Macron declined Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign after the widespread rioting to keep a chain of command within the police and security forces. Meanwhile, the President is set to land in Kuwait this morning for a state visit. In an address to the nation yesterday, he said France is feeling “anger and shame” after what he called “incredible violence” in cities across the country.

A view of the Place de la Republique, with its statue and a squad of riot police facing off against protesters amidst clouds of tear gas during a Yellow Vests demonstration. Picture: DJOUDI HAMANI/Getty

He insisted there was “nothing that justifies” the riots, looting and damage, and said those responsible “will answer for what they have done”. But Mr Macron said legitimate demonstrators must not be confused with people who turned violent. He acknowledged public concern over the cost of living and fuel prices, as well as worries among young people about their schools, universities and futures. He warned that many young people feel there is “no desirable future” ahead. In response, Mr Macron said the government will listen and respond with “concrete answers”, pointing to an education consultation which has already received more than 100,000 contributions. Mr Lecornu will also chair crisis talks tomorrow, aimed at mobilising support for those facing difficult times, the president confirmed.

Mr Macron added prosecutors had been asked to take the firmest possible action, with an investigation promised “as quickly as possible”. Interior minister Nunez said investigations were underway "to identify the perpetrators of these acts so that they may be held accountable before the courts". On Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump waded into the upheaval, blaming the disruption on immigration - despite protesters criticising the soaring cost of living and the condition of schools. "France is Burning!" the US President wrote on his Truth Social. "The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your borders and take control before it is too late!"

A woman watches French President Emmanuel Macron addressing the French people last night. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Meanwhile, Mr Macron has sought to blame the upheaval on “ultra-left” groups, which broke out six months before French voters head to the polls to elect a new President. It comes after Mr Macron, 48, and his wife Brigitte, 78, were criticised for appearing oblivious to the scenes of chaos unfolding after the pair were spotted enjoying a Celine Dion gig on Friday as riots erupted across France. One furious demonstrator likened the couple to Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI, the French king and his wife who were executed in the 1789 revolution. Lina Bernard, an organiser of a protest rally in Paris, said: "They appear to think that there is no problem with anything." A historic clock tower in the city of Limoges collapsed after it was set alight, while a tourism office in Lyon was set on fire and a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17.

French riot police run amid clashes with protesters in Paris. Picture: REUTERS

A clock tower spire collapsed in the French city of Limoges. Picture: PASCAL LACHENAUD/Getty

At least 500,000 people took to the streets as police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters. LBC's France correspondent Peter Allen said there was "lots of anger" after Mr Macron attended the pop concert on Friday night as the riots started. He described scenes across the country as "non-stop disorder" with "thousands of youngsters smashing into shops, setting fire to things, attacking the police. Absolutely non-stop." "It was only about 2 hours ago that it was finally quelled," he told Matthew Wright on Sunday morning. "This was replicated across the country. Incredible scenes down in Marseille of the police coming under attack. Limoges, this beautiful old town hall which doesn't exist anymore, was burnt to the ground. Lyon, the main tourist office was burnt to the ground. "It really is an incredible situation, and many said that the police lost control for large parts of the night as well, which is a huge concern."

Protesters attack a tourism office in Lyon during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Protesters stand next to a burning car amid clashes during a demonstration at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Picture: Reuters

Amina Kalache, who joined demonstrators on the streets, said there had been “not only violence” but also peaceful protest over social inequality and the school system. She added she was “surprised” by what she viewed as a heavy-handed police response. The student protests started last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards.

Police clash with youth demonstrators in central Milan as cost-of-living protest escalates. Picture: Anadolu/Getty