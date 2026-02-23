Christian Nègre has faced accusations of alleged abuse from 249 women while he worked as a senior civil servant and human resources director at France’s culture ministry

Christian Nègre has faced accusations of alleged abuse from 249 women while he worked as a senior civil servant and human resources director at France’s culture ministry. Picture: Handout

By Frankie Elliott

Victims of a top French civil servant's "sadistic" playbook of spiking women's drinks and forcing them to wet themselves have been left frustrated by the lack of police progress.

Christian Nègre has faced accusations of alleged abuse from 249 women while he worked as a senior civil servant and human resources director at France’s culture ministry. The official, who is now in his 60s, allegedly carried out the horrific power play during fake job interviews between 2009 and 2018. Read more: Jeffrey Epstein 'hid secret files' in storage lockers across US Read more: Powerful Mexican drug cartel boss ‘El Mencho' killed by security forces

His alleged victims say Mr Nègre would fill their coffee or tea with powerful diuretics before taking them on long walks to humiliate them as they struggled to control their bladders. His female accusers say the civil servant would note every detail of the humiliating experience, from the colour of their underwear to the strength of their urine flow. They also claim Mr Nègre took covert pictures of them while they were urinating. Mr Negre was charged with administering harmful substances without consent in 2019 after detectives discovered multiple photos, many of them featuring women’s legs taken from under the table, after seizing his phone and computer. Nearly seven years later, Mr Nègre’s victims have become frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation. Despite the scale of complaints, no trial date has been set and Mr Nègre remains free pending the outcome. In 2019, Mr Nègre acknowledged administering diuretics and taking some photographs, but minimised his conduct and the number of women affected. He has never publicly apologised to the women.

