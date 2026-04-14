The French coastguard has rescued nearly 70 people after their dinghy broke down in the English Channel, less than a week after four people died attempting the dangerous crossing.

Boats carrying migrants set off towards the UK early on Monday morning from Belgium and France, the maritime prefecture said.

After one of the dinghies broke down, 21 people were rescued and taken to the port of Calais.

French authorities continued to monitor the boat and then rescued the other 47 people who were still on board.

Around the same time, four people had to be rescued as they attempted to climb onto a so-called “taxi boat” at Dunkirk.

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