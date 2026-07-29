Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd has led tributes to the DJ, calling him "an inspiration to so many, including myself"

French musician Kavinsky performs during the Festiv4L in Paris on June 20, 2025. Photo by Firas Abdullah/ABACAPRESS.COM Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

French electro-pop musician Kavinsky has been hailed as an “inspiration to many” following his death aged 50.

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The music producer and DJ, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was best known for his 2010 track Nightcall, which was used in neo-noir crime movie Drive, starring Ryan Gosling. He was found dead at his Paris home on Tuesday, it has been reported, and authorities said an investigation has been opened into the cause of his death. Tributes have poured in for the musician, with Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd among those paying their respects. The Starboy singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a picture of Kavinsky on X and wrote: “So heartbreaking to hear the news. Read more: Oscar-winning Irish musician and activist Glen Hansard 'dies in Dubin motorcycle crash' as family pays tribute Read more: British actor who starred in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones dies aged 80

The music producer was best known for his 2010 track Nightcall, which was used in crime movie Drive, starring Ryan Gosling. Picture: Alamy

“An inspiration to so many, including myself. “I will continue to honour your name and your music. Rest easy, Kavinsky.” President of France Emmanuel Macron also joined in the tributes with a post on Facebook, describing Kavinsky as “a source of French pride forever”. The minister of culture of France, Catherine Pegard, added on X: “With the sudden passing of Kavinsky, France has lost one of its most unique voices.” Ms Pegard also referenced his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony and said the “whole world was moved” by his track Nightcall – which he performed alongside Belgian singer Angele. The song soared in streams after his performance, and broke the record for the most Shazam searches in a single day, according to the music-identification app. “Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders,” she added.

So heartbreaking to hear the news. An inspiration to so many, including myself. I will continue to honor your name and your music. Rest easy Kavinsky 🇫🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/ts84bigDCV — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 29, 2026

Emmanuel Gregoire, the mayor of Paris, expressed his “deep sadness” with a lengthy message in French as he joined the mourners on X. He said: “A child of Paris, he carried the colours of the French electronic scene high across the world, establishing a unique musical universe imbued with both nostalgia and modernity. “In this moment of mourning, my thoughts go to his family, his loved ones, and all those who found themselves in his music.”

Kavinsky pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. Picture: Alamy