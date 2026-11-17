Philippe Diallo’s candidacy for the FIFA presidency has been approved by the French Football Federation.

UEFA announced on Monday that the 63-year-old had the backing of the national association representatives on its executive committee and the FIFA Council to stand against Gianni Infantino.

Diallo’s own federation gave its backing on Tuesday, with the FFF’s executive committee unanimously approving his candidacy.

UEFA lost confidence in Infantino over his controversial plan to sell stakes in a World Cup company to private investors and pledged to identify a credible candidate to run against him.

There had been a hope within UEFA that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger – now FIFA’s chief of global football development – could be convinced to stand, but he is understood to have ruled himself out last week.

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