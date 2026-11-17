French Football Federation approves Philippe Diallo’s FIFA presidency candidacy
Gianni Infantino lost the confidence of some over his controversial plan to sell stakes in a World Cup company to private investors.
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Philippe Diallo’s candidacy for the FIFA presidency has been approved by the French Football Federation.
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UEFA announced on Monday that the 63-year-old had the backing of the national association representatives on its executive committee and the FIFA Council to stand against Gianni Infantino.
Diallo’s own federation gave its backing on Tuesday, with the FFF’s executive committee unanimously approving his candidacy.
UEFA lost confidence in Infantino over his controversial plan to sell stakes in a World Cup company to private investors and pledged to identify a credible candidate to run against him.
There had been a hope within UEFA that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger – now FIFA’s chief of global football development – could be convinced to stand, but he is understood to have ruled himself out last week.
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In confirming Diallo’s candidacy, the FFF said in a statement: “World football is going through a pivotal period in its history. The challenges affecting its governance demand clear thinking and responsibility.
“Restoring trust, preserving the universality of football, rebuilding FIFA’s credibility, and placing the development of football in all regions of the world at the heart of its actions are essential issues for the entire international football community.
“By accepting this invitation, Philippe Diallo is responding to a desire to open a new chapter for the governance of world football.”