The European defence landscape has witnessed over the past four years the shifting nature of modern-warfare, where hybrid strategies can shatter global stability in an instant.

As he shares his thoughts, my mind starts analysing the feasibility of establishing such a force. Numerous logistical hurdles come to mind and inevitably, it will be a provocative concept for many within Europe. Nicholas acknowledges that this concept for a proactive European force is something that was presented to him by author, historian and strategist Edward Luttwak, who wrote: Coup d’État: A Practical Handbook. Nicholas then goes on to point out that while establishing a European Legion (EL) under current conditions would be a formidable challenge, it is far from impossible.

This linguistic breadth is underpinned by an Ivy League education and a profound devotion to European culture and history. It is from this marriage of academic insight and frontline experience that he proposes a bold vision for European resilience: a European Legion, modelled on the tried-and-tested blueprint of the French Foreign Legion. A capable and agile force: Our dialogue takes on a somewhat Tolkien-esque quality; yet we are not debating the fates of Middle-earth, but rather the grim reality that European peace is vulnerable to threats of a global magnitude. It's evident that Nicholas has put much thought into this defence blueprint.

Nicholas possesses an innately strategic mind. His tenure in the Legion, coupled with elite credentials as a Jumpmaster and a graduate of the US Army Ranger School, marks him as a quintessential soldier's soldier. Yet, this operational background is matched by a notable intellectual depth. A true polyglot, the American is proficient in eight languages, spanning French, Italian, and German to Russian, Modern Hebrew, and Levantine Arabic.

Having previously relied on his insights for my own security research, I have found him to be a perceptive voice on geopolitical affairs. Our most recent conversation, however, turned toward a more singular and urgent focus: the structural strengthening of European defence. The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with the ever-encroaching threat of terrorism and the subversive tactics of hostile foreign actors, serves as a stark reminder that European peace sits on a fragile board. This has been further tested by recent escalations involving Iran and the broader tremors in the Middle East that inevitably send shock waves across the European continent. My dialogue with Nicholas initially focused on the granular aspects of the French Foreign Legion, such as close-quarter tactics and the rigours of their physical conditioning but it quickly pivoted toward the broader vulnerabilities currently facing the Continent.

A veteran of the storied French Foreign Legion who later served as an infantry officer in the US military, Nicholas has operated in Afghanistan and across some of the world’s most volatile regions.

This leads to the sobering question currently haunting the halls of military power: are Europe’s forces actually capable of quelling the threats of tomorrow? A "New Model Army" for Europe: inspired by a centuries-old blueprint: Earlier this month, I sat down for a fascinating discussion with a remarkable individual, Nicholas Tobias.

As he observes: 'There exist scores of suitable underused or even abandoned military bases throughout the Continent that could host an incipient force. Europe has the capability to produce sufficient munitions. It has a suitable number of motivated and well-trained soldiers to fill a new European Legion’s ranks.'



If the EU does indeed require a legitimate, elite force- one capable of rapid deployment against threats both within and beyond its borders-the question of manpower remains. Nicholas suggests that while the French Foreign Legion recruits globally, a European Legion should draw its strength primarily from within.

It would be open to all EU citizens, whether native-born or naturalised, while maintaining the flexibility to integrate high-level foreign expertise. Crucially, he proposes that the force should fall under the remit of the European Parliament, which would be responsible for both its funding and its fielding.



Oversight and the mandate for peace: For those sceptical of a European Legion, the primary concerns are inevitably oversight and accountability. To mitigate the risk of a ‘Crossing the Rubicon’ scenario, Nicholas argues that the European Parliament must implement stringent safeguarding mechanisms.

By pairing political control with military-led oversight, the force would be kept firmly within its designated mandate, ensuring it remains a tool of protection rather than a source of instability.



Just as the French Foreign Legion integrates seamlessly into NATO-led missions, Nicholas sees no reason why a European Legion could not replicate that same synergy.

However, he argues for a degree of strategic autonomy: the force must possess the remit to deploy independently of NATO, provided it has the backing of a majority within the European Parliament.

By granting the Parliament the final word on deployment, the model offers a unique strategic advantage- it effectively insulates national governments from the immediate political fallout of controversial military interventions.



For a European Legion to be effective though, he states: 'this force must not be subject to the whims and internecine infighting of EU component governments or to the political vagaries of component nation states.' In other words, operational necessity will be less negated by interference based on national prejudices or political agendas.



Nicholas’s vision is not one of replacing national armies, but rather of augmenting them with a disciplined vanguard-a force purpose-built for the complexities of modern hybrid warfare.

He is pragmatic about its scope, acknowledging that while a European Legion is not a silver bullet for the Continent’s mounting security challenges, it remains a vital piece of the puzzle. As he puts it: 'the EL cannot be the only answer to Europe’s growing defence conundrum, but it should be one of them.'



The increasingly volatile developments in the Sahel, alongside a host of other global tensions, underscore the urgent need for European resilience to be bolstered. The concept of basing such a force on the French Foreign Legion model is certainly an intriguing one...



brotherhood forged through service and courage: The French Foreign Legion’s history stretches back to 1831. Not long after its formation, Legionnaires were immersed in brutal combat in Algeria; the blood of many was spilt upon that land’s scorching, sandy terrain.

Originally, the Legion held a reputation as a refuge for society’s outcasts, the dangerous, and the adventurous. Yet, through participation in nearly two centuries of global conflict, it has earned profound respect as a proven elite force, recognised for its formidable soldiers, spartan discipline, and steadfast traditions.



Nicholas Tobias, drawing on his first-hand experience of the French Foreign Legion, has recently authored a compelling memoir of his service.

Titled 'The Monastery of the Damned: from the Ivy League to The French Foreign Legion' , the book offers a rare window into the internal mechanics and enduring effectiveness of the force.

With the thoughtful disposition of a ‘Renaissance warrior,’ Nicholas leads his readers on a rigorous journey through this legendary institution, shedding light on the gruelling selection process required to earn the title of Legionnaire and the eclectic cast of characters he encountered along the way.



This is no mere exercise in military bravado; rather, with sensitivity and candour, the author- a practising Roman Catholic, shares much about his own feelings- as he observes the promising academic world he leaves behind and the austere yet fulfilling one, he enters.

Even amidst the punishing rigours of basic training, Nicholas cannot suppress an endearing appreciation for the cultural arts, fine cuisine, and the beauty of his surroundings outside of the camp.



These elements entwine, in a curious yin-yang fashion, with his almost monastic existence during the training phase. One wonders if it's this very devotion to European heritage that fuels his ardent commitment to its modern defence.



I found this memoir to be a charming piece of work; there is something profoundly artful in the way Nicholas weaves a rich tapestry embodying art, culture, and faith without ever obscuring the harsh, visceral realities of combat. As one navigates the pages of his journey, the experience is almost sensory.

You can almost hear the sombre, haunting strains of Chants de la Légion Étrangère, echoing through the prose. It's a narrative that manages to honour the soldier's sacrifice while celebrating the very civilisation they are sworn to protect.



As I continue to contemplate this vision of a European Legion- engineered for the complexities of a new, hybrid terrain, I note that Nicholas also acknowledges that it's capabilities would be limited without diplomatic and economic backing.

While there is, of course, immeasurable value in the pursuit of peace through diplomacy, this proposal serves as a reminder that a robust contingency remains vital.