Images show Epstein's red massage room and pictures of naked women on the walls.

Previously unpublished photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment. Picture: le parisien

By Ella Bennett

Photos taken in 2019 during the search of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein's apartment in Paris have been released by French authorities.

The apartment, just steps from the iconic Arc de Triomphe, has been identified as a location in which Epstein allegedly committed numerous rapes and sexual assaults. French newspaper Le Parisien has obtained access to photos taken by investigators, extracted from the case file of the late French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who was charged with rape and committed suicide in custody in 2022. Previously unpublished photographs of the Paris apartment show that it was decorated with images of naked or semi-naked young women and stuffed animals, including an elephant calf and a vulture. One photo found in the 18-room apartment on Avenue Foch, one of Paris’s most exclusive addresses, shows the paedophile sprawled beside two topless women. Read more: Jeffrey Epstein 'hid secret files' in storage lockers across US Read more: Searches of Andrew's former home continue as Met faces fresh pressure over Epstein

Epstein's apartment in Paris. Picture: Le Parisien

French investigators are using the millions of files on Epstein released by the US Department of Justice to try to piece together a picture of alleged crimes at the apartment. At least three women have testified that Epstein or his associates abused them on French soil. Laure Beccuau, the chief Paris prosecutor, said: “We are hoping all this data will help us get a well-informed, very broad, panoramic view [of the case]."