A malnourished nine-year-old boy has been rescued in eastern France after being locked in his father's van for years.

A neighbour had alerted police to “sounds of a child” coming from a vehicle in the village of Hagenbach in eastern France, located near the borders of Switzerland and Germany.

Police forced the van open on Monday to discover a child “lying in a foetal position, naked, covered by a blanket on top of a mound of trash and near excrement”, according to prosecutors.

They added the child was malnourished and could no longer walk due to being sat down for so long.

The boy's father, 43, told police he had kept the boy in the vehicle since November 2024 to prevent his 37-year-old partner from putting the child "in psychiatric care”.

The boy said his father brought him food twice a day and left him bottles of water, according to French newspapers.

He told police that he had to urinate in plastic bottles and defecate in bin bags.

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