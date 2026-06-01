Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has been fined nearly £50,000 for saying his French Open match should not have been umpired by a woman.

That has now been confirmed as a fine of $65,000, one of the largest in grand slam history, for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tournament organisers responded with a strongly worded statement, condemning the remarks as “unacceptable” and saying Vallejo would face a “significant sanction”.

The Paraguayan made the inflammatory comments in an interview with Clay magazine, accusing Brazilian official Ana Carvalho of not being strong enough to handle the crowd in his five-set loss to French teenager Moise Kouame last week.

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Vallejo was frustrated by the amount of time 17-year-old Kouame, whose breakthrough has been one of the stories of the tournament, was allowed to take between points during their second-round match.

Speaking to Clay, Vallejo said: “This sort of match needs to be umpired by a man, it’s very difficult for a woman to do it.

“It has to be refereed by a man, because it’s a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against the crowd.”

He later apologised for the comments but he has paid a heavy price, with the fine representing more than 40 per cent of his prize money.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told reporters on Monday: “This is clearly unacceptable. Such remarks have no place here.”

According to the grand slam rule book, players can be fined up to $100,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which is defined as “any misconduct by a player that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport.

In addition, unsportsmanlike conduct shall include, but not be limited to, the giving, making, issuing, authorising or endorsing any public statement having, or designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of the tournament and/or the officiating thereof.”