Police have arrested hundreds of teenagers taking part in protests against school conditions which have now entered their third week

Tear gas clouds rise as demonstrator take part in nationwide protests in Paris. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

French police clashed with thousands of student demonstrators protesting against school conditions as a police station in Bordeaux was set alight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade as a water cannon sprays them during nationwide protests. Picture: Reuters

Large crowds demonstrated in Paris and across the country from Lille in the north to Rennes and Nantes in the west, and Toulon and Marseille in the south. The marches were peaceful, though scuffles between police and protesters took place at some locations in Paris and Nantes and police charged at a crowd and used water cannon in Rennes. In Paris' Bastille square, where a large crowd had gathered, police charged protesters and used water cannon as dusk fell.

Education ministry figures showed the number of school blockades was gradually decreasing. It said 224 were closed in the morning, down to 157 by lunchtime, meaning that 96% of schools were open. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu pledged late on Wednesday that the government would present "concrete, quick and fully funded responses" to the protests by late October, without offering specifics. Student protest leaders said that was not good enough and called for further marches next Tuesday. There are also calls circulating online for a day of protests on October 17.

A protester fired with tear gas . Picture: Reuters