French police clash with protesters at Paris students' demonstration as Bordeaux police station attacked by arsonists
Police have arrested hundreds of teenagers taking part in protests against school conditions which have now entered their third week
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French police clashed with thousands of student demonstrators protesting against school conditions as a police station in Bordeaux was set alight.
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Teenagers blockaded some high schools and marched through cities on Friday in the third week of demonstrations about teacher shortages and crumbling school buildings.
A criminal investigation has been opened after masked arsonists set fire to a police station in the Capucins district of Bordeaux, the Ministry of Justice and the Bordeaux prosecutor's department said in a joint statement.
A group of masked individuals are said to have set fire to dustbins outside the police station's main entrance.
Read more: 'Multiple people injured' after French police fire tear gas at protesters in Paris demanding better school conditions
Read more: Teenager's hand blown off and more than 5,000 arrests as French school protests enter third week
Large crowds demonstrated in Paris and across the country from Lille in the north to Rennes and Nantes in the west, and Toulon and Marseille in the south.
The marches were peaceful, though scuffles between police and protesters took place at some locations in Paris and Nantes and police charged at a crowd and used water cannon in Rennes.
In Paris' Bastille square, where a large crowd had gathered, police charged protesters and used water cannon as dusk fell.
Education ministry figures showed the number of school blockades was gradually decreasing. It said 224 were closed in the morning, down to 157 by lunchtime, meaning that 96% of schools were open.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu pledged late on Wednesday that the government would present "concrete, quick and fully funded responses" to the protests by late October, without offering specifics.
Student protest leaders said that was not good enough and called for further marches next Tuesday. There are also calls circulating online for a day of protests on October 17.
"Our demands must be heard. Yesterday, Mr Lecornu gave us a lot of hot air," said Ryad Rani, leader of one of the student unions.
"The mobilisation will continue, we're not backing down on anything."
There have been hundreds of arrests and dozens of injuries since the movement started. On Wednesday, the government suspended the use of stun grenades in the policing of the protests after one teenager's hand was blown off.
On Thursday, student protests were also taking place in the Belgian cities of Brussels, Ciney and Liege.
Grievances included rising costs, overcrowded classrooms, limited resources and increased teacher workloads.
In Liege, where police said almost 200 arrests had been made in connection with student protests this month, authorities have imposed a ban on public gatherings of more than three people until October 16.
However, police said a gathering in front of the city's university had been authorised.