A person thought to be a migrant climbs aboard a small boat off the coast of Hardelot, France, having earlier been brought back to the beach by French authorities, during an attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture date: Wednesday July 29, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

French police have admitted they have been ordered not to stop migrants getting into boats bound for Britain.

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After confronting officers on Hardelot beach, south of Boulogne, shadow home secretary Chris Philp was told that they had been told to let the migrants go. While being filmed by his support team, Mr Philp was told by a French officer: “Our order is to let them go. We just have to say to them, ‘Don’t do that. It’s dangerous’.” Mr Philp then asked: “So your orders are not to intervene,” to which the police officers replied: “We have to protect them.” Read More: LBC callers react to Chris Philp's small boat 'stunt' Read More: Tears, pleas and packed dinghies: Desperate woman begs to rejoin family on small boat Channel crossing as Chris Philp questions French migrant deal

While Mr Philp was having the conversation, several dozen migrants could be seen climbing into a dinghy in waist-high water. It came on the day which saw more than 700 migrants cross the Channel in small boats - one of the biggest days of arrivals so far this year. France rarely intervened in Channel crossing in shallow water due to claims that it will risk migrant lives. They have however sometimes deemed it necessary to slash dinghies with knives. The Home Office wrote on X: “We are aware of posts circulating online that claim French law enforcement are failing to prevent small boat Channel crossings. UK-French cooperation has already stopped over 46,000 attempted crossings since the election.” The latest day of large numbers crossing comes after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham hailed home secretary Shabana Mahmood's attempts to clamp down.

The latest day of large numbers crossing comes after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham hailed home secretary Shabana Mahmood's attempts to clamp down. Picture: Alamy