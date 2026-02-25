The UK is currently negotiating with French authorities to renew the deal, which sees Britain pay millions to fund the French police's attempts to clamp down on crossings

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to stop sending money to France to tackle small boat crossings, as new figures show that police on the continent are letting two-thirds of attempts reach Britain.

With the Prime Minister set to sign off on a new set of funds being sent to President Emmanuel Macron's government, it has been revealed that French police are only stopping one-third of Channel crossing attempts. More than 41,000 migrants crossed into Britain in 2025, the second-highest figure ever recorded. The 13 per cent increase in a year came as France only stopped 22,476 migrants from making the journey. Read More: People smugglers found guilty after arranging transport of Vietnamese migrants to UK in lorries Read More: More than 70 boat migrants awarded £500k compensation after unlawful seizure of mobile phones and SIM cards

This means that only 35 per cent of attempts were prevented despite Britain providing funding for France cracking down on those trying to make it to the UK. According to The Sun, Britain has paid out £700 million to bolster French patrols on its north coast - as well as for the destruction of boats, surveillance drones and to police makeshift camps. The current deal expires in the coming months, with the Government understood to be negotiating another multi-year agreement. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told The Sun: “It is pathetic the French are allowing two-thirds of illegal immigrants to embark.

Migrants arriving in Britain by small boats per year since 2018 2025: 41,472 2024: 36,816 2023: 29,437 2022: 45,774 2021: 28,526 2020: 8,466 2019: 1,843 2018: 299 Source: Home Office

