French police 'allowed two-thirds of migrant crossings to reach Britain' despite UK sending millions to Macron
The UK is currently negotiating with French authorities to renew the deal, which sees Britain pay millions to fund the French police's attempts to clamp down on crossings
Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to stop sending money to France to tackle small boat crossings, as new figures show that police on the continent are letting two-thirds of attempts reach Britain.
With the Prime Minister set to sign off on a new set of funds being sent to President Emmanuel Macron's government, it has been revealed that French police are only stopping one-third of Channel crossing attempts.
More than 41,000 migrants crossed into Britain in 2025, the second-highest figure ever recorded.
The 13 per cent increase in a year came as France only stopped 22,476 migrants from making the journey.
This means that only 35 per cent of attempts were prevented despite Britain providing funding for France cracking down on those trying to make it to the UK.
According to The Sun, Britain has paid out £700 million to bolster French patrols on its north coast - as well as for the destruction of boats, surveillance drones and to police makeshift camps.
The current deal expires in the coming months, with the Government understood to be negotiating another multi-year agreement.
Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told The Sun: “It is pathetic the French are allowing two-thirds of illegal immigrants to embark.
“Last summer, I witnessed French police ushering illegal immigrants onto a bus headed towards the departure points.
“We should not pay any more unless they start to take effective action.
“They should intercept all the boats near the French shore, which can easily and safely be done.”
Reform’s home affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, added: “Tory and Labour governments have handed France £700million of taxpayer money to stop the boats full of illegals
“Yet they are coming in record numbers. Almost 200,000 in eight years. The French are laughing at us.”
In response, the Home Office told The Sun: “Joint operations have helped block 40,000 crossings under this Government.”