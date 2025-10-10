French police used pepper spray to stop migrants from reaching a small boat before it set off towards the UK on Friday morning.

More than a thousand migrants successfully made the crossing on Wednesday.

At least 70 people made it to the boat and were pictured taking off across the channel towards Dover.

As they began to head for a dinghy in the water, some collided with French police who used a spray to try and stop them.

Around 100 men and women gathered on Gravelines beach in northern France hoping to cross the English Channel.

The news comes after nineteen migrants were sent to France on two flights, as part of the Government's flagship returns deal with France.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said flights across the Channel were "under way and ramping up", sending migrants trying to cross into the UK by small boat a message that "if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey".

The 19 returns, including a flight earlier on Thursday, followed seven deportations last month.

Ms Mahmood said: "We must put an end to these dangerous crossings which put lives at risk and money in the pockets of criminal gangs.

"The contrast couldn't be clearer. The last government's Rwanda scheme took years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and failed to forcefully remove a single person.

"In a matter of weeks, we've returned 26 through our historic agreement with France.

"With flights to France now under way and ramping up, we are sending out a clear message: if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey."