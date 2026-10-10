Thousands of people, mostly minors, were arrested during the protests.

By Ella Bennett

The French police watchdog is investigating 24 incidents linked to the policing of a more-than-two-week-long wave of student unrest over conditions in schools.

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Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has described the demonstrations as the most violent in decades. The police response has renewed calls for the withdrawal of the use of rubber bullets and grenade launchers, which are not used by police in many other European countries, and have been criticised as dangerous and disproportionate. Fourteen-year-old Eden suffered a broken jaw and multiple smashed teeth when he was struck by a tear gas canister directed towards him at close range by a police officer last week during student protests in France, his parents and family lawyer said. The teenager had been sitting on a wall looking at his phone metres away from the protest in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumone, the lawyer said. Read more: French police clash with protesters at Paris students' demonstration as Bordeaux police station 'attacked by arsonists' Read more: 'Multiple people injured' after French police fire tear gas at protesters in Paris demanding better school conditions

Tensions on the edge of the high school students' protest in Paris. Picture: LE PICTORIUM/Alamy

An officer approached him and struck him with a baton, prompting Eden to respond with a kick, according to the local prosecutor. A second officer then fired a tear gas grenade with a Cougar launcher, hitting him in the face. "(The officer) shot him in the mouth and left him lying on the ground, without even calling the emergency services," said lawyer Elsa Marcel. The family, who asked for Eden's second name to be withheld to protect their privacy, has filed a complaint for attempted murder, she said. A police spokesperson said they do not comment on ongoing investigations. The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the student had confronted the police and the officers tried to push him back. The officer was placed under formal investigation on charges of assault by a public official resulting in permanent disability or disfigurement on Tuesday, eight days after the incident.