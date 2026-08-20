By Chay Quinn

Shocking footage has captured the moment French police officers were attacked by migrants as they intercepted the launch of a boat.

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The video shows migrants wearing life jackets appearing to throw objects at the police to try to keep them away from their dinghy. The officers then use Pava spray before slashing the inflatable boat with a knife. Police patrolling France’s northern beaches have taken an increasingly proactive approach to blocking crossing attempts in recent months. Units prevented 185 “small boat crossing events” in the three months after the new UK-France deal – defined as stopping launches, seizing equipment including boats, engines and lifejackets, and arresting smugglers.

Police patrolling France’s northern beaches have taken an increasingly proactive approach to blocking crossing attempts in recent months. Picture: Home Office

Since the signing of the deal in April, extra police units are active on French beaches, including a 50-person riot squad. Police action has included interceptions on beaches and at sea, the Home Office said. Since March, 12 so-called “taxi boats” have been stopped from moving further up the coast and loading more migrants. More resources have also been dedicated to seizing boats and engines before they can be used in the Channel. Smuggling gangs appear to have changed their tactics and started loading more people into single boats in recent times. Earlier this month, a record 230 people made the journey in a single boat.

Since March, 12 so-called “taxi boats” have been stopped from moving further up the coast and loading more migrants. Picture: Home Office

Ministers are keen to stress that the number of successful crossings is going down. Some 15,897 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, down 43% on the same time last year, and an 18% drop from the same point in 2024. Reform UK has proposed using the Royal Navy to intercept and transport migrants to France or Belgium, describing the scheme as a humanitarian response. But France has said the plan “would be a violation of French sovereignty as well as a violation of maritime law and international law”. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Our new UK-France deal is already having a real impact, stopping crossings before they happen and disrupting the criminal gangs behind them. “People smugglers should be in no doubt, we’re taking down their operations, seizing their equipment and breaking their business model for good. “Through our joint work with France, we have stopped over 47,000 small boat crossing attempts since the election and we will not let up.”

Ministers are keen to stress that the new deal has seen successful crossings drop. Picture: Home Office