French president Emmanuel Macron has joked about a "completely harmless" eye condition during a New Year address to France's armed forces.

"Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye," Mr Macron said at the beginning of his speech. "It is, of course, something completely harmless."

Mr Macron appeared with a puffy, red eye during his speech at the military base in Istres, in southern France. He earlier wore sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection.