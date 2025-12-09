Jordan Bardella criticised the current "one-in-one-out" deal and tipped Nigel Farage to become the UK's next Prime Minister

Jordan Bardella proposed immigration reforms that would allow Britain to "pushback" migrants crossing the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The politician tipped to become the next president of France says he will allow Britain to "push back" small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jordan Bardella said he will propose to rewrite French border policy in order to help the crisis of migrants attempting to cross the waters if he is elected. The 30-year-old, who is leader of the National Rally party, has backed joint Franco-British patrols and pledged to allow UK Border Force to carry out the "pushbacks." Successive British governments have explored this strategy but have been unable to deploy it because France has refused to accept returned vessels. Read more: Trump 'demands Zelenskyy sign peace deal by Christmas' after furious rant at 'weak' Europe Read more: Starmer wants curbs on human rights laws from European allies in bid to toughen up UK borders

Mr Bardella, 30, is leader of the National Rally party. Picture: Alamy

He also described Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron's "one-in-one-out" policy as a "smokescreen." He also declared that Nigel Farage "will be the next prime minister" after a meeting with the Reform UK leader at a private lunch in London on Tuesday. Mr Bardella told The Telegraph: "NGOs funded by public money go and pick up boats 20 kilometres off the Tunisian or Libyan coast and then Frontex [the European border and coast guard agency] takes them. "I'm against this, so I have to be consistent with my principles. I can't defend the notion of pushbacks and then refuse to allow Great Britain to do the same. Pushbacks have been criticised by maratime lawyers and human rights group in the past but Mr Bardella inisited the issue would fade once he introduced a "double border system" on French and EU frontiers, designed to stop migrants before they reach the Channel.

Mr Bardella tipped Nigel Farage to become the UK's next Prime Minister after the two et for the first time this week. Picture: Alamy