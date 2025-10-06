Fresh chaos in France as Prime Minister resigns after just 27 days - the fifth to quit in less than two years
Sebastien Lecornu plunges France and President Macron into another political crisis just months after a snap election
France's new Prime Minister has resigned less than a month after being appointed.
Sébastien Lecornu had been facing the threat of a vote of no confidence by rival parties.
Mr Lecornu's resignation comes hours after he appointed his cabinet.
He announced on Sunday that he had appointed his ministers, with the new cabinet set to hold its first meeting on Monday afternoon.
However, the line-up angered political allies and foes alike, as he faced criticism the cabinet was either too right-wing or not right-wing enough.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted his resignation, the Elysee Palace said.
It means France is looking for its sixth Prime Minister since the start of 2024.
The Paris stock market slipped Monday as Mr Lecornu resigned, plunging the country into further political turmoil.
French stocks were down 0.7% after Mr Lecornu named Roland Lescure, a close ally of President Macron, as finance minister on Sunday.
Several parties are now calling for early elections, with some saying Macron should resign too - but he has always said he will not stand down before his term ends in 2027.