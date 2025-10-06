France's new Prime Minister has resigned less than a month after being appointed.

Sébastien Lecornu had been facing the threat of a vote of no confidence by rival parties.

Mr Lecornu's resignation comes hours after he appointed his cabinet.

He announced on Sunday that he had appointed his ministers, with the new cabinet set to hold its first meeting on Monday afternoon.

However, the line-up angered political allies and foes alike, as he faced criticism the cabinet was either too right-wing or not right-wing enough.

Read more: France hit by wave of protests and strikes as austerity plan deepens Macron anger

Read more: France joins UK in recognising Palestinian state as UN summit gets underway