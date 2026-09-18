Prosecutors in Paris have launched an investigation into suspected sexual harassment involving smart glasses, as French data protection authorities have already received complaints.

French prosecutors open criminal probe into Meta glasses. Picture: Getty

By Antonia Vlad

French authorities are taking tougher measures on the use of Meta smart glasses as countries around the world grapple with the devices' social impact.

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Several smart glasses are available, but the US tech giant Meta's glasses are the most famous, with a roughly 76% share globally. These AI-enabled glasses, which contain an embedded camera allowing people to record discreetly, have gained global recognition, selling seven million units last year. Recently, Essilor's, the biggest manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses and prescription eyewear, sales figures point to "exponential growth" in 2026. However, their success has led to an increase in international scrutiny from prosecutors, regulators, rights groups and companies over problems including sexual harassment, corporate wrongdoing and illicit surveillance. Read more: Is it time to ban Meta glasses at work? Read more: 'I thought he was perfect - until I found out he was wearing Meta Glasses' Woman’s horror date sparks safety & surveillance fears

Meta glasses have faced scrutiny . Picture: Getty

A Paris prosecutor's office told the media that it had already opened at least one criminal investigation, without naming the device type, following numerous sexual harassment complaints related to a social media trend where the wearers film women on the street without their consent and post the videos online. They refused to give more details, but said its cybercrime unit tested the devices two weeks ago to get a clearer understanding of the crimes that smart glasses could be used for. CNIL, France's data protection authority, said it has received fewer than 10 complaints around smart glasses being used in the workplace, but did not disclose the brand of glasses. Nacera Bekhat, CNIL's head of economic affairs, said that smart glasses create "real challenges" in terms of informing people that they're being filmed. A number of UK cinemas have already taken the decision to ban smart glasses on their premises, and a German consumer advocacy group has filed a criminal complaint against Meta and other companies involved in selling the devices in Germany, referencing the breach of privacy laws.

Meta's Ray-Ban glasses collaboration are being sold worldwide. Picture: Getty

A Meta spokesperson said the company has "built privacy into our AI glasses from the ground up," adding that "we will keep strengthening our protections as our glasses become even more capable." EssilorLuxottica declined to comment. AI-enabled devices are regulated by the European Union's AI Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which set rules on how people's personal data can be used. A small light in the devices' frames can alert people that filming is taking place, but rights groups believe that this shifts the responsibility of avoiding being filmed onto the individual. According to French laws regarding privacy protections, penalties of up to a year in prison or a €45,000 fine could be issued for recording a person in a private place without their consent, although enforcement can be difficult.

Rights advocates say that women are the primary target of abuse caused by the use of smart glasses. Ines Legendre, legal expert at internet safety organisation e-Enfance, said: "Seeing a light come on doesn't mean that you consent to being filmed, nor to have your image distributed to thousands of people afterwards." Ines Girard, who runs projects relating to technology-facilitated gender-based violence at feminist organisation Hubertine Auclert, said: "We can't respond to a surveillance technology by telling the people being surveilled that they should be more vigilant." Earlier this week, Australia said it is considering banning the use of smart glasses in government workspaces due to privacy concerns.

Kylie Jenner's Meta glasses launched this year and prices start from £359. Picture: Getty